Speiz Raises €1.3M in Seed Funding
Speiz, an Oslo, Norway-based proptech startup, raised €1.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by F-LOG Ventures with participation from Iron Wolf Capital and Angel Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed establishing its market for industrial warehouse actual property in Norway and...
GigFinesse Raises $3.6M in Seed Funding
GigFinesse, a New York-based supplier of a platform that connects stay music venues with artists, raised $3.6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bessemer Ventures Companions and Cosmic Enterprise Companions, with participation from Matthew Rutler, Govt Vice President at Masterclass, amongst many others. The corporate intends to make...
NeuReality Raises $35M in Series A Funding
NeuReality, a Caesarea, Israel-based AI {hardware} startup, raised $35M in Sequence A funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $48M, was led by Samsung Ventures, Cardumen Capital, Varana Capital, OurCrowd and XT Hitech, with participation from SK Hynix, Cleveland Avenue, Korean Funding Companions, StoneBridge, and Glory Ventures. The corporate...
BreezeML Raises $4M in Seed Funding
BreezeML, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of a holistic administration platform for resource-efficient Machine Studying (ML) with ensures, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by BlueRun Enterprise (BRV) Aster with participation by Embark Ventures, UpHonest Capital, and Hat Trick Capital. The corporate intends to make use of...
MarginEdge Raises $45M in Series C Funding
MarginEdge, an Arlington, VA-based restaurant administration and invoice cost platform, raised $45M in Collection C funding. The spherical was led by Ten Coves Capital, with participation from Fiserv, and Derive Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed scaling the workforce and broadening the performance of...
Maergo Raises $20M in Seed Funding
Maergo (beforehand generally known as X Supply), an Austin, TX-based supplier of a nationwide service serving retailers and DTC manufacturers, raised $20M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Deep Lake Capital, funds managed by investor and entrepreneur Neel Shah, and ACR Strategic Credit score, with participation from RyderVentures, the enterprise capital arm of Ryder System, Inc.
Drata Raises $200M in Series C Funding; Valued At $2 Billion
Drata, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of a steady safety and compliance automation platform, raised $200M in Collection C funding. The newest spherical doubles Drata’s valuation to $2 billion since its Collection B in November 2021. The spherical was led by ICONIQ Development and GGV Capital, with participation from...
Cacheflow Raises $10M in Funding
Cacheflow, a Los Altos, CA-based supplier of a zero-code SaaS gross sales platform, raised $10M in funding. The spherical was led by GV with participation from GGV and Pelion Ventures. The corporate, which has raised $16M to this point, intends to make use of the funds to speed up its...
Infinimmune Raises $12M in Seed Funding
Infinimmune, a San Francisco, CA-based biotechnology firm, raised $12M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Playground International, with participation from Pear VC, Civilization Ventures, Axial VC, Ron Alfa, Jacob Becraft, Paul Conley, and Joshua Meier. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop workforce of...
Alfalfa Raises $2M in Seed Funding
Alfalfa, a Los Angeles, CA-based meals firm, raised $2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blue Falcon Capital with participation from Jake Kassan, Sean Johnson, Algorand Crypto, Jefferies, Hightower, and Piper Sandler. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its brick-mortar footprint throughout each...
Slingshot Aerospace Raises $40.85M in Series A2 Funding
SlingShot Aerospace, an Austin, TX, El Segundo, CA, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins, CO-based firm constructing knowledge and analytics merchandise to create space operations safer, raised $40.85M in Collection A2 funding. The spherical was led by Sway Ventures with participation type C16 Ventures, ATX Enterprise Companions, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Valor...
Telegraph Raises $10M in Series A Funding
Telegraph, a Chicago, IL-based firm constructing software program for the freight rail trade, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Crosslink Capital with participation from Gradual Ventures, 9 Yards Capital, Inspire Enterprise Capital, Additional Credit score Ventures, Assemble Capital, 8VC, and BoxGroup. The corporate intends to...
Bitwave Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Bitwave, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of an enterprise-focused digital asset finance platform, raised $15M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Hack VC and Blockchain Capital, with participation from SignalFire, Valor Fairness Companions, Arca, Pulsar Buying and selling, and Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund. The corporate intends to...
OutcomeMD Raises $3.7M in Funding
OutcomeMD, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an consequence administration and advertising system, raised $3.7M in convertible be aware funding. The spherical was led by Future Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development, broaden operations and its enterprise attain. Led by CEO Justin...
Singapore’s Osome raises $25m in Series B funding
Osome, a financial admin platform for small businesses, has secured $25 million in a Series B funding round which saw participation from Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners and Winter Capital. Founded in 2018, Osome uses machine learning to help businesses automate accounting and tasks such as payroll and tax reporting. The...
Cabana Raises $3M in Funding
Cabana, a Seattle, WA-based cell hospitality firm centered on providing experiences in camper vans, raised $3M in funding. The spherical was led by TechNexus Enterprise Collaborative. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its continued development into markets throughout the U.S., following expansions into San...
Chattermill Raises $26M in Series B Funding
Chattermill, a London, UK-based supplier of a Unified Buyer Intelligence platform, raised $26m in Collection B funding. Backers included DN Capital, Ventech, Runa Capital, Btov, SVB, and Blossom Road Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to develop operations and its enterprise attain. Led by...
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Metagood Raises $5M in Pre-Seed Round to Promote Good Deeds on Web3
Metagood has raised $5 million in a pre-seed round backed by Animoca Brands and others. The web3 startup is using a DAO-driven fund to promote a culture of goodwill on the blockchain. Morgan Creek Capital founder and CEO Mark Yusko, and Virgin Group investment manager Freddie Andrewes were among several...
MetalSoft Raises $16M in Series A Funding
MetalSoft, a Chicago, IL-based supplier of clever naked steel automation software program for managing information facilities and multi-vendor tools, raised $16M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by DNS Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, broaden operations and its enterprise...
