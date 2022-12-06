Read full article on original website
Genesee County hiring 20 new deputies to beef up security at satellite courts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county is in the market for 20 part-time deputies as it ramps up efforts to make satellite district courts more secure. The county Board of Commissioners gave initial approval to creating the new positions on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Sheriff Chris Swanson said some of the new police officers could be on the job as soon as next month.
wsgw.com
Appointments in Genesee County Cover County Clerk, Circuit Court Judge
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a Circuit Court judge to fill a seat vacated in Genesee County following the resignation of Judge Joseph Farah. Farah came under fire earlier this year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former intern and MSU law student, prompting Farah to resign effective November 9. However, Farah was unopposed on the Genesee County ballot for 7th Circuit Court, and so Whitmer has appointed assistant prosecuting attorney Khary Hanible to the bench. Hanible previously worked in the sexual assault kit initiative unit for the County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also a lawyer with the Kerger Law Firm in Michigan and Ohio.
abc12.com
Disappointment after criminal charges dismissed against former governor in water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cloud of disappointment hung over the City of Flint Friday following news of criminal charges being dropped against former Governor Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis. “It’s a disgrace that they poisoned people and got away with it,” one longtime Flint...
wsgw.com
Genesee County Commissioner Dies Suddenly
Genessee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly Wednesday at the age of 57. Nolden reportedly complained about not feeling well during commission meetings in the morning, and the City of Flint announced his passing at 2:00 in the afternoon. Nolden was elected to the board in 2014, serving on the Flint City Council prior to that. He was a teacher in Flint schools and served as executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House, where he oversaw recent efforts to raise money for rennovations.
abc12.com
Students not surprised Saginaw County school administrator won national award
A Saginaw County school administrator missed out on a great opportunity to see President Joe Biden when he came to mid-Michigan a few weeks ago. She was busy, out of town, winning a national award, but was still able to make sure the students she has helped get the chance to see the President.
abc12.com
Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden
The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community. Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983. After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25...
lansingcitypulse.com
Ingham County Commissioner-elect Salisbury resigns
TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Ingham County Commissioner-Elect Amy Salisbury has resigned from her post before she’s even been sworn in. “We have received her resignation by email,” said Ingham County Commission Chair-Elect Ryan Sebolt. “The resignation takes effect Jan. 1. We will be accepting it at our upcoming meeting.”
thelivingstonpost.com
Recount in Livingston County results in more votes supporting Proposal 3
The hand recount in Livingston County of ballots cast on Proposal 22-3 has resulted in 4 additional yes votes, and 1 less no vote, a swing of 5 votes in support of the proposal, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan’s Consititution. In Livingston County,...
Next Flint clerk appointed, says office needs decluttering, modernization
FLINT, MI -- The new Flint city clerk says there’s a backlog of work that needs to be done in the office she’s been appointed to run -- none more pressing than dealing with hundreds of thousands of paper documents that haven’t been organized or digitized. The...
Fox17
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
abc12.com
Genesee County commissioner, Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden has died
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Longtime Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Ellen Ellenburg, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners vice chairwoman, said her heart aches with the death of Nolden, who was affectionately known as BB. “BB dedicated his life to making...
abc12.com
Greater Flint YMCA proposed construction for new building
FLINT, Mich., (WJRT) - Breathing new life into a Flint institution. A proposed 33.5 million dollar new facility is on the table for the city's beloved YMCA in downtown Flint. The Greater Flint YMCA has been the city's focal point for decades but now it is the hope for more fun to stay at the YMCA. Public Relations Director Pam Bailey says the time has come for a change.
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
4 municipalities in Clinton County will need to throw $15M into their toilets
Southern Clinton County is throwing $15 million into the toilet...well, not exactly. The Southern Clinton County Municipal Utility Authority in DeWitt is getting an upgrade.
abc12.com
Third Annual Genesee County Sheriff's Christmas spectacular happening today
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's office is holding its 3rd Annual Christmas Spectacular today. The Sheriff's department along with community volunteers will be delivering. 200 care packages will to families throughout Flint and Genesee County. Each care package will include toys, household staples, toiletries, food, candy,
wkar.org
St. Johns Catholic church files lawsuit against Nessel over civil rights law
A Catholic church in St. Johns within the Diocese of Lansing is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over recent changes to the state’s civil rights laws. A ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer said that members of the LGBTQ community...
East Village Magazine
“We have to make the city of Flint a better place” Mayor Neeley calls for unity, strength and hope in second swearing-in ceremony
Themes of love, unity, strength and hope flowed through the remarks at Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s second swearing-in ceremony Monday with familiar faces of politicians, community leaders, city officials, activists and city residents. Longtime local news anchor and friend of Neeley, Bill Harris, was emcee for the ceremony that lasted just under an hour.
Clinton County parish files lawsuit to ‘defend religious liberty’
A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lansing lists potential examples of ways the parish could be held liable for "sex" discrimination.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case
A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
