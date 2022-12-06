ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Appointments in Genesee County Cover County Clerk, Circuit Court Judge

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a Circuit Court judge to fill a seat vacated in Genesee County following the resignation of Judge Joseph Farah. Farah came under fire earlier this year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former intern and MSU law student, prompting Farah to resign effective November 9. However, Farah was unopposed on the Genesee County ballot for 7th Circuit Court, and so Whitmer has appointed assistant prosecuting attorney Khary Hanible to the bench. Hanible previously worked in the sexual assault kit initiative unit for the County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also a lawyer with the Kerger Law Firm in Michigan and Ohio.
Genesee County Commissioner Dies Suddenly

Genessee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly Wednesday at the age of 57. Nolden reportedly complained about not feeling well during commission meetings in the morning, and the City of Flint announced his passing at 2:00 in the afternoon. Nolden was elected to the board in 2014, serving on the Flint City Council prior to that. He was a teacher in Flint schools and served as executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House, where he oversaw recent efforts to raise money for rennovations.
Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden

The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community. Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983. After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25...
Ingham County Commissioner-elect Salisbury resigns

TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Ingham County Commissioner-Elect Amy Salisbury has resigned from her post before she’s even been sworn in. “We have received her resignation by email,” said Ingham County Commission Chair-Elect Ryan Sebolt. “The resignation takes effect Jan. 1. We will be accepting it at our upcoming meeting.”
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Greater Flint YMCA proposed construction for new building

FLINT, Mich., (WJRT) - Breathing new life into a Flint institution. A proposed 33.5 million dollar new facility is on the table for the city's beloved YMCA in downtown Flint. The Greater Flint YMCA has been the city's focal point for decades but now it is the hope for more fun to stay at the YMCA. Public Relations Director Pam Bailey says the time has come for a change.
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Third Annual Genesee County Sheriff's Christmas spectacular happening today

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's office is holding its 3rd Annual Christmas Spectacular today. The Sheriff's department along with community volunteers will be delivering. 200 care packages will to families throughout Flint and Genesee County. Each care package will include toys, household staples, toiletries, food, candy,
“We have to make the city of Flint a better place” Mayor Neeley calls for unity, strength and hope in second swearing-in ceremony

Themes of love, unity, strength and hope flowed through the remarks at Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s second swearing-in ceremony Monday with familiar faces of politicians, community leaders, city officials, activists and city residents. Longtime local news anchor and friend of Neeley, Bill Harris, was emcee for the ceremony that lasted just under an hour.
Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case

A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
