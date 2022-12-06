Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer
Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?
Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes. The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
diehardsport.com
Looks Pretty Apparent Where Erick All Will Be Transferring To
With Cade McNamara already sharing that he is heading to Iowa, the former Michigan QB was photographed at the Hawkeyes game this past week. Also in the photo is Erick All, the former Michigan TE, who is in the transfer portal:
Maize n Brew
2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend
According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker’s family receives warm wishes from Michigan football following news of passing
Dametrius Walker, honorary Michigan captain, has unfortunately passed after losing his battle with cancer. Walker is a Michigan native and was a defensive line standout for Muskegon High School. Walker dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines but in 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan can ensure a victory in the Fiesta Bowl
Last year, the Michigan Wolverines found themselves as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs. Obviously, the result of the game was not what they were hoping for, as the Bulldogs advanced to the National Championship with a 34-11 win. The good...
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Maize n Brew
Matchup breakdown: Michigan at Minnesota
Entering Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 5-3, the Michigan Wolverines need a win to start the Big Ten season off on the right foot. It can even be said the Wolverines need to find their footing, period. Securing a Big Ten road victory to get the conference slate started could put Michigan on the path to postseason success.
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Michigan football's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for dismissal of felony weapons charge
University of Michigan football player and co-captain Mazi Smith entered a plea deal in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor while his felony weapons charge was dropped.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
wrif.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
