Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer

Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?

Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes. The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Maize n Brew

2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend

According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan can ensure a victory in the Fiesta Bowl

Last year, the Michigan Wolverines found themselves as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs. Obviously, the result of the game was not what they were hoping for, as the Bulldogs advanced to the National Championship with a 34-11 win. The good...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Matchup breakdown: Michigan at Minnesota

Entering Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 5-3, the Michigan Wolverines need a win to start the Big Ten season off on the right foot. It can even be said the Wolverines need to find their footing, period. Securing a Big Ten road victory to get the conference slate started could put Michigan on the path to postseason success.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
94.9 WMMQ

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI

