Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Kentucky Soldier Killed in Korean War
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 9, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff today, Dec. 9, in honor of a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the Korean War but whose remains were only identified in August. Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright, 18,...
Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-staff for NationalPearl Harbor Remembrance Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 6, 2022) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day...
