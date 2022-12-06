ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Wrestling: Stoughton finishes 2-2 at Pieper Duals

Both seniors Chance Suddeth and Griffin Empey opened the first week of the season with five wins. The Stoughton wrestling team went 2-2 at the Pieper Duals on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings rolled by Madison La Follette 69-6 and clipped Sugar River 33-29. Stoughton lost to Oak Creek 47-27 and to Marshfield 62-18.
stoughtonnews.com

37th Annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive is Dec. 23

People are encouraged to start a new holiday tradition and join the American Red Cross at the 37th annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are welcomed.
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Community Calendar

Asleson's Hardware Store in Stoughton is once again collecting defective and broken holiday light strings for recycling. Drop them off in the bin inside the front of the store (1415 Highway 51) and they will be taken to an environmentally responsible recycling center in Madison at a later date. If...
stoughtonnews.com

Girls basketball: Madison Edgewood takes down Stoughton

The Stoughton girls basketball lost a Badger Conference crossover game to Madison Edgewood 56-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton (2-4) was led by senior guard Teagan Pickett’s 11 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Maddie Reott added eight points and sophomore wing Ella Hamacher finished with seven points to go along with five rebounds.
