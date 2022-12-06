Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
NOLA.com
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
KTBS
What to know for the Dec. 10 election
Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the final election in 2022. In Livingston Parish, registered voters will cast their ballots for two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments. On a local level, there are runoff races in Killian and French Settlement. Voters will go to...
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night
Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brandon Trosclair announces candidacy for Secretary of State
Ascension Parish businessman Brandon Trosclair announced he will run for Louisiana Secretary of State, according to a news release. Known locally as the owner and operator of the 13-store grocery chain Ralph's Market and Butcher Boy, Trosclair pledged to restore public trust in Louisiana's elections, which he said have been tarnished by years of mismanagement and controversy.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Napoleonville (Napoleonville, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Napoleonville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies and Ascension Parish deputies arrived at a nearby hospital to conduct an investigation into an injury accident that happened in Ascension Parish.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
postsouth.com
Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison
A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago and set to serve a mandatory life sentence was released from prison Nov. 30, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
Ferguson: Mayor asked me to think over decision to retire
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says he’s walking away from the NOPD on his own accord. “It’s time to go home,” Ferguson said.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell gives State of the City address: 'Tired of fighting...ready to build'
A day after her handpicked police chief announced his resignation, and following months of controversies over her use of official perks, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave a State of the City address Wednesday where she promised the beleaguered residents of New Orleans that change is on the way. The economy is...
lafourchegazette.com
Veterans Memorial District asking Ward 10 voters for millage renewal
The Veterans Memorial District is asking Ward 10 voters to renew an existing millage that provides funding for Veteran’s Memorial Park in Galliano, while also providing services to community members who served our country. A .98 mill renewal is on the ballot on December 10 — a renewal which...
lafourchegazette.com
BEULAH LANDRY
Beulah Mae Schouest Landry, 89, native Of Gheens, Louisiana and resident of Galliano, Louisiana passed away on November 21, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Community Bible Church. 14757 East Main St., Cut Off, Louisiana. Visitations will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Religious Service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
