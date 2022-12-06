ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KTBS

What to know for the Dec. 10 election

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the final election in 2022. In Livingston Parish, registered voters will cast their ballots for two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments. On a local level, there are runoff races in Killian and French Settlement. Voters will go to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night

Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Brandon Trosclair announces candidacy for Secretary of State

Ascension Parish businessman Brandon Trosclair announced he will run for Louisiana Secretary of State, according to a news release. Known locally as the owner and operator of the 13-store grocery chain Ralph's Market and Butcher Boy, Trosclair pledged to restore public trust in Louisiana's elections, which he said have been tarnished by years of mismanagement and controversy.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Veterans Memorial District asking Ward 10 voters for millage renewal

The Veterans Memorial District is asking Ward 10 voters to renew an existing millage that provides funding for Veteran’s Memorial Park in Galliano, while also providing services to community members who served our country. A .98 mill renewal is on the ballot on December 10 — a renewal which...
GALLIANO, LA
lafourchegazette.com

BEULAH LANDRY

Beulah Mae Schouest Landry, 89, native Of Gheens, Louisiana and resident of Galliano, Louisiana passed away on November 21, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Community Bible Church. 14757 East Main St., Cut Off, Louisiana. Visitations will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Religious Service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano.
GALLIANO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA

