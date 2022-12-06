Gerald Earl Richter, 85, of Sturgeon Bay, died Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born September 3, 1937, in Milwaukee, son of the late Walter Max and Helen Gertrude (Lamberton) Richter. Jerry graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee in 1956. He enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in 1956 and proudly served with the 84th Division 434 Battalion until his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1964. On September 18, 1959, he married Lucille Katherine Formella at Bay View Methodist Church and raised their family of three children in Oak Creek, WI. Jerry worked as a lithographic artist for Viv-a-Color until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, he and Lucy moved to Sturgeon Bay and were members of Hope United Church of Christ where he enjoyed singing bass in the church choir. He and Lucy were also members, docents and celebrated volunteers of the Door County Maritime Museum. Jerry was a lifetime member of South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee and enjoyed introducing and mentoring generations of families, including his children and grandchildren to sailing. His pride and joy was his sailboat “Peanut Butter”. He was a familiar Door County artist painting benches, cherries, sturgeons, and eggs for Door County’s yearly fundraisers. As a well-loved part of the community, he often shared with pride and passion stories of his life, family and friends. Jerry always found the good in people and wanted to bring out the best in every person he met.

