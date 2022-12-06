Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled
Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Dec. 2-9, 2022
August 26, 1949 ~ November 22, 2022 Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick was born August 26, 1949, and died peacefully November 22, 2022, surrounded by her sons, after a courageous battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Chicago to Ralph and JoAnn (Hedeen) Thomas. At two years old, she and her family moved to Sister Bay. […]
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The woman behind the revitalization of downtown Oconto Falls
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County woman has made it her mission to give back to make her downtown a vibrant place. Thursday in Small Towns, we introduce you to Barb Salscheider at the downtown holiday festival in Oconto Falls. In 1976, Barb and her husband John took...
Door County Pulse
Large-Scale Training Exercise This Week
While this issue of the Peninsula Pulse was still traveling back to Door County hot off the press, a large-scale training operation was taking place at the Door County Justice Center. Door County Emergency Management, along with various emergency response agencies and the Wisconsin Complex All-Hazard Incident Management Team (AHIMT),...
Door County Pulse
Bringing the Outdoors In
Laurel Grey lives in Sturgeon Bay, but her artistic influences come from across the globe. Her dad’s job in the Air Force brought her to Japan as a child, and the experience hasn’t quite left her. “That aesthetic really stuck with me, of bringing the outdoors in,” Grey...
Door County Pulse
Rogue Presents “Herald Angels”
Rogue Theater will celebrate its 10th Christmas with the humorous holiday production The Herald Angels Learn to Sing by Tracy Wells on Dec. 9, 7 pm, and Dec. 10, 2 pm, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Rogue is collecting nonperishable food items for local families in need and encourages...
Door County Pulse
Where is the Line? Defining Northern Door
It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
WBAY Green Bay
Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school
Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Michael George “Mic” Werth
Michael George “Mic” Werth, 84, died at Scandia Health Center in Sister Bay Wisconsin on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Michael was a chef by trade, something he became fascinated with while cooking with his grandma Werth in their family home. He told stories of some of the recipes he still used that grandma shared with him. Mike honed his skills further while in the Air Force. He worked his way up from a general cook to the head chef for the officers club. He loved what he did. He shared his expertise many times in the homes of friends and family … he was always most at home preparing food for others.
Door County Pulse
Final Weekend for Christkindlmarkt
Cozy fires helped warm those who turned out for the cold Saturday of weekend number two of the Christkindlmarkt in Sister Bay. The European-style Christmas market on the grounds of the Corner of the Past Museum showcases vendors selling handcrafted, locally made goods, plus food booths selling German and Nordic fare and drinks. This weekend, Dec. 9-11, is the final one for the Sister Bay Historical Society event.
Door County Pulse
Retreat Property Added to Chambers Island Preserve
The Door County Land Trust has acquired a 22.75-acre ecological gem – an isthmus once part of the Green Bay Diocese’s Holy Name Retreat Center – thanks to private donations from Chambers Island landowners and a Natural Resources Damage Assessment Program (NRDAP) grant awarded by the Fox River and Green Bay natural resources trustees.
Door County Pulse
Local Prosecutor Recognized By State Association
The Wisconsin District Attorneys Association (WDAA), which represents 400-plus criminal prosecutors in Wisconsin, has bestowed its inaugural President’s Award on Egg Harbor resident Joan Korb. She’s a former Door County district attorney and assistant district attorney who, since her retirement, has worked as a special prosecutor for district attorneys’ offices in Wisconsin.
Washington state man arrested in 1988 Wisconsin cold case murder
A man named Gene Meyer has been arrested in connection to the 1988 murder of Appleton woman Betty Rolf.
Door County Pulse
City May Partner with County for Sober Living Facility
The County of Door has been looking for a building to use as a sober living facility to provide a clean and sober living option for those transitioning off addiction and alcoholism. It may now have a partner in the City of Sturgeon Bay. The city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee...
Door County Pulse
Door County Carolers Spread Christmas Cheer
Singing in choirs and caroling around the holidays, Carra Augustine always thought she’d be a singer when she grew up. Life had different plans. A long-time visitor to Door County, Augustine is now a Sturgeon Bay native, working as a visual artist and stay-at-home mom. But she still finds time to sing. At first, to her infant daughter, lulling her to sleep with a favorite Christmas carol, “Silent Night.” Her daughter is now eight-years-old, and “done with my singing,” but that hasn’t stopped Augustine.
Door County Pulse
Hensge Releases Cozy Mystery Novel
Sturgeon Bay resident Jane Hensge has published her first book, a cozy mystery that readers will find suspenseful and humorous. Do Over In Pearl Center is the story of Jen Miller who leaves her suburban Chicago life to return to small town Iowa roots to reopen her family’s long shuttered grocery store. She re-establishes old friendships and reignites a high school romance. The sabotage begins right away with the midnight sound of shattering glass. In her typical “everything will be fine attitude” she tries to ignore the escalating events. Despite the sinister plot, the novel is lighthearted and humorous. Readers will recognize landmarks that the characters visit while on the peninsula.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Gerald E. Richter
Gerald Earl Richter, 85, of Sturgeon Bay, died Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born September 3, 1937, in Milwaukee, son of the late Walter Max and Helen Gertrude (Lamberton) Richter. Jerry graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee in 1956. He enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in 1956 and proudly served with the 84th Division 434 Battalion until his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1964. On September 18, 1959, he married Lucille Katherine Formella at Bay View Methodist Church and raised their family of three children in Oak Creek, WI. Jerry worked as a lithographic artist for Viv-a-Color until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, he and Lucy moved to Sturgeon Bay and were members of Hope United Church of Christ where he enjoyed singing bass in the church choir. He and Lucy were also members, docents and celebrated volunteers of the Door County Maritime Museum. Jerry was a lifetime member of South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee and enjoyed introducing and mentoring generations of families, including his children and grandchildren to sailing. His pride and joy was his sailboat “Peanut Butter”. He was a familiar Door County artist painting benches, cherries, sturgeons, and eggs for Door County’s yearly fundraisers. As a well-loved part of the community, he often shared with pride and passion stories of his life, family and friends. Jerry always found the good in people and wanted to bring out the best in every person he met.
Door County Pulse
Treasurer Appointed, Speed Limit Lowered in Baileys Harbor
Baileys Harbor appointed David Smith as town treasurer during a special meeting Nov. 29. He will be taking over for former town treasurer Lois Pluff, who resigned after holding the position for 20 years. Before retiring in February, Smith had served as chief financial officer for Koss Corporation and was...
Door County Pulse
Crafting Christmas Ornaments with David Frykman
David Frykman has been woodcarving since the early 1990s. Earlier in his career, he partnered with a company in Minneapolis, who would sell reproductions of his work around the country. Now, all the carvings Frykmann sells are originals. To begin making his carved Santa ornaments, Frykman starts with a piece of local cedarwood, which he cuts in the rough shape of the ornament.
Comments / 0