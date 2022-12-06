Read full article on original website
Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
Dorothy Mae Oliphant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae (Lamb) Oliphant, 96, of Youngstown passed away on Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown. Dorothy was born on October 31, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George E. and Ann (Morgan) Lamb. Dorothy was a...
George W. Sito, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Sito, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born March 20, 1951, in Utica, New York, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth H. (Vargo) Sito. Formerly of Pierpont and Cleveland, George has been a...
Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
Linda M. Roca, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca. Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She devoted her...
Marlene A. Sandor, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene A. Sandor, age 80 of Poland, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hospice House. She was born in Youngstown and was a daughter of James M. Rich and Ann Stefanich. Marlene was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She furthered...
Beverly S. Kostura, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. Kostura, 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House following a brief illness. Beverly was born November 24, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George Hames and Margaret Hyjuric Hames and was a lifelong...
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
Michael Scott Zatchok, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he...
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
James L. Klepper, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Klepper, 83, of Poland, died Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1939 in Huntington, Indiana, a son of Carl and Rose (Smith) Klepper. He came to the area in the 1970s. Jim worked as a newscaster...
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
Ray Allen Starr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Starr, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Broward Health Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Ray was born June 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Ray Allen, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hash) Starr. He was a graduate of Canfield...
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
