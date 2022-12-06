ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

New event space The Corner Spot celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A new gathering space located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The Corner Spot is a new location tailored for parties of all kinds. The event space is using the building where the Sylacauga Karate School was before moving back to J. Craig Smith Community Center.
TCSO searching for vehicle stolen from Toyota of Sylacauga dealership

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) wants the community’s help finding and recovering a white 2020 Dodge Charger stolen from the Toyota of Sylacauga dealership. The vehicle was reported stolen from the dealership on Saturday, Dec. 3. Further descriptions of the Dodge Charger include...
