Read full article on original website
Related
sylacauganews.com
New event space The Corner Spot celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A new gathering space located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The Corner Spot is a new location tailored for parties of all kinds. The event space is using the building where the Sylacauga Karate School was before moving back to J. Craig Smith Community Center.
sylacauganews.com
Marble City Pharmacy unveiling drive-thru, remodeled building with ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Marble City Pharmacy will officially reveal its newly renovated building as well as an operational drive-thru window with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony next Monday, Dec. 12. In June, Marble City Pharmacy moved into a temporary location as the renovation process began. The decision to revamp...
sylacauganews.com
TCSO searching for vehicle stolen from Toyota of Sylacauga dealership
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) wants the community’s help finding and recovering a white 2020 Dodge Charger stolen from the Toyota of Sylacauga dealership. The vehicle was reported stolen from the dealership on Saturday, Dec. 3. Further descriptions of the Dodge Charger include...
sylacauganews.com
Six Sylacauga Aggies named to 2022 Talladega All-County Big School football team
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The 2022 Talladega All-County football team was announced today, and six Sylacauga Aggies made the first team while another four were named honorable mentions. Munford High School swept the Player and Coach of the Year categories as four-star Tennessee commit Sylvester Smith won Player of...
Comments / 0