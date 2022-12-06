BOZEMAN -- Montana State's offense has been rolling all season and Friday night was no different as the Bobcats ran for 328 yards in a dominant 55-7 win over William & Mary. With the win, MSU is back in the semifinals for the second straight year, and extends the longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 20 games. They will face the winner of Holy Cross/South Dakota State in the semifinals.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO