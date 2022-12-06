ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Want to hear 50 tubas playing Christmas tunes? TubaChristmas returns to Syracuse after 3-year break

Once a year in December, musicians who play in the low brass family–tuba, euphonium, baritone horn–polish their instruments and their skills to join others for TubaChristmas. The Syracuse area event is scheduled for Dec. 17. It’s part of an international tradition that began in 1974 and that continues in malls, schools, churches, parks and concert halls around the world.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’: How to watch ‘The Binge’ sequel shot in Syracuse

Merry Bingemas! “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” the latest movie shot in Syracuse by American High, is out now on Hulu. The film, a sequel to 2020′s “The Binge,” premiered Friday, Dec. 9, on the streaming service with a cast that includes Eduardo Franco (”Stranger Things 4″), Dexter Darden, Danny Trejo (”Machete”), Nick Swardson (“Grandma’s Boy”), Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Toronto, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch move to 9-9-2-2 on the season and 2-2-1-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots. Keith Petruzzelli earned the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Nottingham High School students present Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Nile’ starting tonight

Students of Syracuse’s Nottingham High School will perform Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Nile,” a murder mystery play, this weekend. It’s the 1940s. Kay Ridgeway is cruising on the River Nile on the paddle steamer Lotus. Kay has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy