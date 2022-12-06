Read full article on original website
Related
Cricket Wireless vs Tello: Which carrier is better for you?
It may come down to a battle of price versus features. There are a variety of pre-paid carriers in the US, one of the newer options being Tello Mobile. That company promises to undercut a lot of the competition, including what may be the best-known pre-paid provider, Cricket Wireless. But how do the two carriers actually stack up when you weigh factors like pricing and coverage?
Oppo sets date for the launch of its new foldables
The event will likely announce a new chip along with the company's new phones. Oppo has announced the date for its Inno Day 2022 event. It’s expected that the company will launch its latest foldables during this event. The company has teased its new custom chip. It’s been a...
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Still the mobile camera king?
It's time to pit the best smartphone cameras against each other. Although predominantly focused on its Chinese home market these days, Huawei has a new release for Western audiences in the flagship Mate 50 Pro. Pricing it at a hefty £1,199/€1,199, Huawei still wishes to compete with Apple and Samsung hardware, but you have to scrutinize the broader package at this level too.
Samsung reveals new Galaxy Z Flip 4 Luxury Box collab with Gigi by Gassan
The luxury box includes a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and an engravable bracelet. Samsung has partnered with Gigi by Gassan for a new Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a Pink Gold color. It will be paired with a Gigi by Gassan bracelet that can...
We asked, you told us: Most of you missed the Galaxy Note line this year
A majority of voters want the Note to come back. It’s been about a year since Samsung officially discontinued the Galaxy Note series and two years since the last one came out due to Samsung skipping the high-end device in 2021. For some, the disappearance of the Galaxy Note has been a hard pill to swallow. Despite the Galaxy S22 Ultra technically being the successor to the Note, as Roh Tae-Moon told The Verge, it’s not quite the same.
Google Chrome is about to get less power and memory hungry
The new controls will be available to everybody in the next several weeks. Google is implementing two new features that will help save battery and memory. The two features are rolling out for Chrome on desktop. The update will hit globally for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS over the next several...
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
The Moto G Play (2023) is the latest budget phone in Motorola's lineup. Motorola has announced the latest addition to its budget-friendly lineup. The Moto G Play (2023) has 32GB of storage, a 16MP triple camera, and a 90Hz display. The Moto G Play (2023) is available in the US...
These Discover Samsung flash deals are worth catching
Today you can save over $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or a high-end gaming monitor. And it's just getting started. The Discover Samsung event is back for one last 2022 deal bonanza. With daily and flash deals springing up all over the place, it’s a fantastic opportunity to round off the holiday shopping for the techy in your life.
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Pixel Fold renders break cover
Plus our Reader's Choice Phone of the Year Awards winner, highlights from The Game Awards, and more weekly top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 224th edition here, with Pixel Fold renders, our Reader’s Choice Phone of the Year Awards winner, sad Noodle news, everything you missed at The Game Awards, and more…
There is now a specific date for when Apple will need to stop using Lightning
The EU is no longer giving vague dates. It's now making things official and specific. There will need to be an Apple USB-C iPhone by December 28, 2024. This is the formal date the EU has declared for all new devices to have USB-C. We will likely see a USB-C...
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
How to change app icons on an iPhone
Customize your iPhone home screen with some cool new icons. You can do lots of things with apps on an iPhone. You can install them (obviously), delete them, update them, hide them, and lock them. But did you know that you can also change app icons on your iPhone? If you’re bored with how your iPhone home screen looks, here’s how to give it a radical makeover.
We asked, you told us: Here's how you transfer files between phone and PC
Wired connections still reign supreme, but there are a few other popular options too. There are several ways to transfer files between your phone and PC, such as the old wired connection, third-party apps for wireless transfer, Bluetooth, cloud storage, email, and more. The sheer variety of sharing methods got...
How to remove a smartphone screen protector
Remove your screen protector without damaging your device. Screen protectors are a great way to guard your device’s display against micro-scratches and minor falls. However, they don’t last forever. If your screen protector has cracked or is making your touch inputs less accurate, it may be time to get rid of it. This is how to remove a screen protector from your device.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is your Reader's Choice for best phone of 2022
This is the first-ever win for a Pixel when it comes to the Android Authority Reader's Choice award. In all the years we’ve been doing a Reader’s Choice Award at Android Authority, we’ve never had a race this exciting. There were multiple twists we didn’t expect and the final winner won by one of the slimmest margins we’ve ever seen. In the end, though, the champion is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which you have selected as your Reader’s Choice best phone of 2022.
What is Spotlight on macOS and how to use it
Start using your Mac on steroids. Spotlight is one of the best — and at the same time, one of the most overlooked — features on macOS. I ignored it for many years, but once I started paying proper attention to it, I was blown away by how efficient it was and how it accelerated my productivity and output. What is Spotlight, and how can it turn you into a Speedy Gonzalez on the Mac? Read on to get all the details.
The best Spotify alternatives: What are your options?
If Spotify isn't for you, you're spoilt for choice in terms of alternatives. Spotify is arguably the king of music streaming services right now, but then, so was Napster once. It isn’t the only excellent audio streaming service out there, and it might not even be the best for you. We’ve decided to take a look at the best Spotify alternatives currently available.
Google Fi vs Verizon: Which carrier is worth your money?
In our quest to help you choose your next phone plan, we stack Google Fi vs Verizon to see which one is worth your money. Only one carrier can come out on top in a battle of young vs old. On the one hand, we have Verizon — a top US carrier with mountains of plans and coverage. On the other, Google Fi continues to grow with its unique network structure. The two are vastly different, and only one can be your go-to for service. In a battle of Google Fi vs Verizon, which carrier is right for you?
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
