Salt Lake City, UT

Rad Power Bikes unveils new electric tricycle

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Rad Power Bikes unveiled its new all-electric tricycle today, which is available for test drive at the company’s Salt Lake City storefront.

According to a press release from Rad Power Bikes, the RadTrike is intended to bring the joy of e-bikes to more riders and expand access to car-alternative transportation for people of all abilities.

“The journey to the RadTrike began with one of my first customers who couldn’t ride a traditional bike due to health issues. Since that early interaction, I’ve had countless conversations with customers looking to Rad for more solutions, ” Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes founder and chairman, said in a press release. “Fast forward to now, we’ve honed our expertise to create a high-value, purpose-built three-wheel option that will popularize another micromobility category. The RadTrike is the next big acceleration in our mission to make transportation energy efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all.”

The RadTrike features a 5-level Pedal Assist System, on-demand throttle, single-speed gearing, rear coaster brake, and a front wheel disk brake. The trike can carry up to 415 pounds and has a step-through frame as well as an incorporated parking brake to facilitate an easier on-and-off experience.

“To some, two wheels is daunting and prohibitive,” Sarah Bruce Courtney, Rad Power Bikes senior product manager, said in a press release. “That’s why we created RadTrike. It was engineered specifically for comfort and stability but designed for fun and adventure. It was thoughtfully crafted so those who simply haven’t ridden a bike in a while, struggle with balance, or face mobility challenges can ride Rad with friends and family. Now, these individuals can ride to the grocery store, cruise around their neighborhood, or pursue new outdoor activities.”


