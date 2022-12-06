Switch Hit podcast: Pindi-monium
The first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi began amid uncertainty about whether the tourists could field a side, and ended with a Ben Stokes-orchestrated victory in the fading light on day five. In between, England rewrote the record books for rapid scoring, piling up totals of 657 and 264 for 7 across 136.5 overs of mayhem. On this week's Switch Hit podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Osman Samiuddin to discuss the game itself, Stokes' inspirational captaincy and what England's "Bazball" revolution means for Test cricket as a whole.
