ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Switch Hit podcast: Pindi-monium

By ESPNcricinfo staff
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1DFd_0jZFOfEd00

The first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi began amid uncertainty about whether the tourists could field a side, and ended with a Ben Stokes-orchestrated victory in the fading light on day five. In between, England rewrote the record books for rapid scoring, piling up totals of 657 and 264 for 7 across 136.5 overs of mayhem. On this week's Switch Hit podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Osman Samiuddin to discuss the game itself, Stokes' inspirational captaincy and what England's "Bazball" revolution means for Test cricket as a whole.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo

Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...
ESPN

ESPN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy