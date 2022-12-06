Read full article on original website
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
The best way to upgrade Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph skill tree
Another season of Destiny 2 is here with “Season of the Seraph,” and that means a new upgrade tree to help your character improve over the course of the season. For Season of the Seraph, that new upgrade tree is the Exo Frame in the HELM. You’ll need the new Exo Frame Modules to purchase the upgrades.
Every craftable weapon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Of all the great additions to Destiny 2’s “Season of the Seraph,” few are greater than the array of new craftable weapons. This season, the 19th for Bungie’s popular shared-world shooter, adds 16 such weapons. Six weapons are brand new to the game, while ten are...
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is giving me strong OG Fallout vibes
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the first classic-style computer role-playing game to be set in Games Workshop’s iconic science fiction universe, is out in the wild as of Wednesday. Developers at Owlcat Games (Pathfinder: Kingmaker) have provided rabid fans who already pre-ordered the game with an early alpha, and it has quite a lot of content to mess around with.
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy
Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.
Squid Game’s star made a hell of an action movie with Hunt
The South Korean action movie Hunt is not a comedy. It’s a bloody spy movie with deadly stakes, full of bloody conflict and grotesque torture. The stellar action sequences make it clear that nobody in this political face-off is having fun — all the main players are powered by self-righteous conviction that only they can save their country and their government, and any atrocities they commit in pursuit of that goal are valid and justified.
Classic adventure game Colossal Cave returns remade in 3D in 2023
Sierra On-Line co-founders Roberta and Ken Williams announced the release date for Colossal Cave, their reimagining of the classic 1976 text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure, during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Colossal Cave is described by the developers as a “3D interpretation of the original text adventure.” It’ll be...
The 14 best Stardew Valley mods to shake up your playthrough
Despite being released back in 2016, Stardew Valley is still going strong. But even the best-designed games can be tweaked to your liking using mods. New players might decide they prefer a recolored look, while those with hundreds of hours might be searching for an expanded experience. Either way, we’ve gathered some of the best Stardew Valley mods to give you tons of options for your next playthrough.
Yes, you can solo Nightingale; no, it isn’t a steampunk MMO
In Nightingale, players take flight by opening an umbrella. Developers at Inflexion Games, the Edmonton, Alberta-based studio founded in 2018 by BioWare alumni, added this to the unusual fantasy only recently, Neil Thompson, the studio’s art director, told Polygon. But it may yet become something of a badge, or...
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Hearthstone’s new hero class celebrates Warcraft’s best boss
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Hearthstone are both revisiting one of the franchise’s most beloved villains: Arthas Menethil, the Lich King. Arthas first showed up in Warcraft 3 in 2002, and 20 years later, Blizzard is still telling and retelling the story of his rise, corruption, and fall. Arthas has made such consistent appearances as a villain because he’s a walking origin story for half of the heroes in Azeroth.
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
The best cards in Genshin Impact’s TCG mini game
Good card games are all about playing the board, sure, but they’re also about crafting solid decks. Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG — a mini-game added as part of Genshin’s update 3.3 — is no different. As our local kitten-turned-card-dealer Prince can confirm, building the...
How to farm a ton of money in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Whether you’re looking to sweep the Porto Marinada auctions or you want to buy Bottle Caps for Hyper Training, money is fairly easy to come by in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (though it’s even easier to spend). Below, we list our favorite money farming methods. There are...
Celeste creator’s newest project Earthblade pairs platforming with slashing
The newest project from the studio behind Celeste, titled Earthblade, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will be released sometime in 2024. A new trailer showed off early gameplay. Earthblade shares a similar jaunty, pixel art style to its predecessor, along with 2D platforming gameplay. But Earthblade appears to also have fighting elements, judging by the trailer, which showed a horned protagonist dashing, climbing, and slashing through a fantastical, swamp-like environment full of critters, slimes, and knights. The protagonist then activates a door-like portal before the trailer fades to black.
Genshin Impact fans celebrate their hot and buff nerd, Alhaitham
Hoyoverse sneakily announced two new playable characters for Genshin Impact last night during The Game Awards 2022. The first was a young girl named Yaoyao, and the other was the reasoned academic Alhaitham. The scholar has played an extremely active role in player’s journeys in the new Sumeru region so far, and so now fans are celebrating his official announcement as a playable character at long last.
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
Diablo 4 launches June 2023, Blizzard confirms
Diablo 4 launches June 6, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Those who pre-order the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3 will get early access to the game; Diablo 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Tekken 8 reveals more of its roster, including the return of Jun
Bandai Namco brought Tekken 8, the next game in its flagship fighting franchise, to The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that fighters Paul Phoenix, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama will join Jin and Kazuya in the sequel. A dramatic and destructive new trailer hints at the story to come.
