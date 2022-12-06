ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

CBS Detroit

Police investigating after 27-year-old killed in Monroe County crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was killed in a car crash that happened in Raisinville Township Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.The incident happened at about 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7on South Custer Road, west of Dixon Road.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Shane D. Shobey of Dundee was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Sonic westbound on S. Custer Road when his car crossed the center line and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled westbound in the south side ditch, driving over a culvert. This caused the vehicle to become airborne and crash a second time before coming to a stop.Police say that the airbags in Shobey's car had already been deployed after being involved in traffic crash just moments before. The previous crash happened on South Custer Road near Carrington Boulevard, in Monroe Township.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 734-240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Fenton man dead after car crash in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in Livingston County killed a driver early Friday morning. Michigan State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Woman critically injured after intoxicated driver causes crash on Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being rear-ended by an intoxicated driver on the Lodge Freeway on Monday, according to Michigan State Police.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on the Lodge Freeway near Chicago in Detroit. When police arrived at the scene they found the woman, who was driving a Ford Edge, unconscious but breathing. While investigating, police discovered that a 66-year-old Utica man was driving his vehicle while intoxicated and rear-ended the woman. The man was arrested and lodged at Detroit Detention Center.Police say the woman was still listed in critical condition as of 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 6.
DETROIT, MI
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man killed in rollover crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Suspect Taken Into Custody from Incident in Adrian Friday

Adrian, MI – A man turned himself in to the Adrian Police Department Monday, was taken into custody, and lodged on several felony counts related to an incident Friday in the 300 block of East Beecher. A news release by the Adrian Police Department Tuesday morning said that they...
ADRIAN, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
