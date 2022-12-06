Read full article on original website
Police investigating after 27-year-old killed in Monroe County crash
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was killed in a car crash that happened in Raisinville Township Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.The incident happened at about 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7on South Custer Road, west of Dixon Road.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Shane D. Shobey of Dundee was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Sonic westbound on S. Custer Road when his car crossed the center line and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled westbound in the south side ditch, driving over a culvert. This caused the vehicle to become airborne and crash a second time before coming to a stop.Police say that the airbags in Shobey's car had already been deployed after being involved in traffic crash just moments before. The previous crash happened on South Custer Road near Carrington Boulevard, in Monroe Township.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 734-240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
Fenton man dead after car crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in Livingston County killed a driver early Friday morning. Michigan State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be...
Michigan man, 40, dies in fiery rollover crash on I-696
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – A 40-year-old Michigan man died after a fiery rollover crash in Farmington Hills. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers arrived on scene and found the driver of the vehicle trapped in the car, which was on fire.
Redford man arrested, charged for shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after dispute with employee
Livonia Police on Friday announced that 44-year-old Keon Jackson of Redford Township was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Discharge of a Firearm into a Building and Felony Firearm, in connection with the incident one week ago.
Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
Westland police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Westland police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 73-year-old man who is reportedly in need of medication.
Truck slams into vehicle trying to exit Southfield Freeway, kills 9-year-old in the backseat: MSP
A young child is dead after state police said a box truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle that was attempting to get off the Southfield Freeway due to a blown tire on Tuesday evening.
Woman critically injured after intoxicated driver causes crash on Lodge Freeway
(CBS DETROIT) - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being rear-ended by an intoxicated driver on the Lodge Freeway on Monday, according to Michigan State Police.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on the Lodge Freeway near Chicago in Detroit. When police arrived at the scene they found the woman, who was driving a Ford Edge, unconscious but breathing. While investigating, police discovered that a 66-year-old Utica man was driving his vehicle while intoxicated and rear-ended the woman. The man was arrested and lodged at Detroit Detention Center.Police say the woman was still listed in critical condition as of 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday. Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road.
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
Man killed in rollover crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills
(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.
Beloved Wayne County veterinarian killed in car crash over the weekend
A beloved Wayne County veterinarian passed away over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car crash, according to a Facebook post made by his clinic. According to the clinic, Dr. John Hermann passed away on Sunday, they did not say where the crash occurred. Hermann’s mobile vet clinic...
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
Family of slain EMU student Julia Niswender hopes MSP will investigate cold case
Julia Niswender, 23, was a student at Eastern Michigan University when she was killed in her off-campus apartment at Peninsular Place.
Suspect Taken Into Custody from Incident in Adrian Friday
Adrian, MI – A man turned himself in to the Adrian Police Department Monday, was taken into custody, and lodged on several felony counts related to an incident Friday in the 300 block of East Beecher. A news release by the Adrian Police Department Tuesday morning said that they...
