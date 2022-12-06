ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones has shocking Odell Beckham Jr. confession

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago

For the past several weeks, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has added plenty of fuel to the belief that free agent star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would ultimately sign with the team, talking up Beckham’s visit on multiple occasions and even defending him after his controversial plane incident. But recent updates have left Jerry Jones “not confident at all” in signing Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr . does not plan to work out for any team before signing. And Jerry Jones revealed that he isn’t confident signing a player who is coming off an injury without working them out.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA, according to Pro Football Talk. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

At one time, it looked like Beckham was a near-lock to sign with the Cowboys. That might no longer be the case.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Jerry Jones has shocking Odell Beckham Jr. confession

The Comeback

The Comeback

