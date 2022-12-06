West Virginia Jazz Orchestra to present annual Christmas concert Dec. 12

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra will perform their annual Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

This year they will feature jazz guitarist, Vince Lewis. The program will consist of holiday favorites, classic jazz standards, new material and a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

