ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

West Virginia Jazz Orchestra to present annual Christmas concert Dec. 12

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dmcyh_0jZFOZt900

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra will perform their annual Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

This year they will feature jazz guitarist, Vince Lewis. The program will consist of holiday favorites, classic jazz standards, new material and a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

The post West Virginia Jazz Orchestra to present annual Christmas concert Dec. 12 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Christmas in the ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many go to the old railroad town of Thurmond in the New River Gorge to explore the history, spend time on the river, or catch trains. Some may not be aware that the quaint little town along the New River features a picturesque light display during the Christmas season that can be another good reason to visit the town.
THURMOND, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Salvation Army of Beckley “desperately hurting” for donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Salvation Army of Beckley is reporting a drastic drop in holiday donations this year. According to Major Ronald Mott, donations from the Red Kettle drive, the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, are down approximately 70% from this time last year. And that’s after last year saw a $50,000 […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Missing Princeton Teen

The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

The Mystery Hole is a gravity-defying wonder

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The eye-catching tourist attraction located right off U.S. Route 60 near Hawks Nest State Park has been baffling guests for decades. At first glance, it may look like an old-fashioned tourist trap but this place genuinely has people scratching their heads and leaving with many questions.
ANSTED, WV
Lootpress

Spend a night in the Historic Page-Vawter House

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The historic Page-Vawter House in Ansted has attracted history enthusiasts and sightseer’s for years. The historic home has been elegantly preserved on both the inside and out, and now the public can book a private room in the house. In 1890, the home was...
ANSTED, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Murder suspect wanted out of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for a murder suspect. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-nine-year-old, AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON, (a.k.a. “NayNay”) of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer that occurred on November 23, 2022, at 105 ½ Truman Avenue.
BECKLEY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia inmate death under investigation, family files lawsuit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a woman who died at the Beckley ARH Hospital while in custody of Southern Regional Jail. Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were […]
BECKLEY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy