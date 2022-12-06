ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms

By By Greg Bishop | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YyhS_0jZFOVMF00

(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls.

“During my time in office, I have had the opportunity to play a role in historic changes in our state,” Barickman said in a statement. “My passion has been to serve as an independent voice in favor of limited and responsible governance for our State. I’ve tried to demonstrate that there is space for independent and thoughtful representation, even in our increasingly polarized political climate.”

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, praised Barickman’s tenure in the legislature.

“In short, Senator Barickman was never simply a politician, but a statesman,” McConchie said. “The Illinois Senate will miss his presence and his impact on our great state.”

Last month, state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, announced he’ll be stepping down to become the president of the Illinois Railroad Association. He said the opportunity arose only a few weeks before he made the decision.

“And opportunities don’t always line up with our election calendars. They just don’t,” Butler told WMAY. “And especially in Illinois when we have to run for office, I run every two years as a rep. And when you have to file so early and you have to campaign so much, I wasn’t thinking about this when I had to file a year ago.”

By retiring at the end of the year of his term, Butler’s move to a lobbying group won’t trigger the six-month revolving door prohibition for lawmakers becoming lobbyists.

“There are some pretty large loopholes on this,” Butler said. “So going forward, someone in this position, it doesn't carry over to the next General Assembly, so if you step down in the last few months, there’s not the six-month [prohibition], it’s only until the next General Assembly.”

When a lawmaker retires before the end of their term, local officials from the legislator’s political party select a replacement to fill the term, not voters.

It’s a different story on the other side of the aisle. Embattled Democratic state Sens. Michael Hastings, D-Frankford, and Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, both won uncontested reelection bids and haven’t announced their retirement. Hastings faces abuse allegations that he denies. Jones was recently charged with bribery. He pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 4

Seriously 1234
3d ago

They do this so then they are replaced by the party not the voters. What happens then…..well it’s called they are an incumbent and y’all live to vote for them. No choices here. They choose for you……..anyone get that?

Reply(3)
7
Related
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner's Identification card. The measure would...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett Dies at 45

Scott Bennett, a Democratic Illinois State Senator who represented Champaign and Vermilion counties, has died at the age of 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife announced in a statement through his office Friday. “We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana voters to vote Saturday on three constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday to weigh in on three proposed constitutional amendments. The Dec. 10 election will feature proposals to prohibit voting for people who aren’t U.S. citizens, require Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Civil Service Commission and require Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Police Commission. The Louisiana Constitution currently requires voters to be...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year

Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions

(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A measure doing that was filed last week. State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, filed House Bill 5855 that would ban future sales of semi-automatic...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens

Gun ban bill expected sooner State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania advisory board warns of losing election workers

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania General Assembly will soon receive recommendations for changing election laws, and officials warn that the intense scrutiny on boards of elections could drive away workers if lawmakers don’t get it right. The latest meeting of the Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board on Thursday made some last-minute clarifications related to sections on drop boxes and voter registration dates, and emphasized the importance of workers in future elections. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia will enter next session with money surplus

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Legislature approval of $85M for QLine trolley elicits negative responses

(The Center Square) – Prominent free-market proponents in Michigan are speaking out against the $85 million appropriation approved Thursday to fund Detroit’s QLine trolley over the next 17 years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she will sign the $5 million annual QLine subsidy passed by the Legislature during its last session of 2022 – before Democrats exercise their newly-elected majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. The free trolley service transports riders along 12 stops on Woodward Avenue from Motor City’s cultural center...
DETROIT, MI
The Center Square

Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper. She vowed the change...
ARIZONA STATE
wlsam.com

Richard Pearson: Challenges to Pritzker’s Proposed Assault Weapon Ban

John Howell is joined by Richard Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. Pritzker has proposed an assault weapons ban, and it is likely to face legal challenges. Pearson and Howell discuss the different pieces of the proposal and how Pearson plans to challenge each of them.
The Center Square

Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party sparks criticism, speculation

(The Center Square) – Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic party to be an Independent sparked a flurry of speculation Friday about what this could mean for the Democrats’ Senate majority and the future of the party itself. After U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia bested Herschel Walker earlier this week, Democrats were left with a 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, when including independents who caucus with the major political parties. That gave them breathing room after navigating...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy