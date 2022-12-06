ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

City of Thomasville announces change to landfill's operating hours

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
The City of Thomasville has announced changes to operating hours at the Thomas County-Thomasville Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.

According to the City, the landfill, located at 88 Landfill Road, will no longer be open on Saturdays. The landfill will remain open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The change in operating hours will go into effect beginning January 1, 2023.

For more information about the Thomas County-Thomasville Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, call 229-227-2494 or visit Thomasville.org.

