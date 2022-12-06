ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

President and CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads set to leave position in January

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

For the past 33 years, Michele Anderson’s life and career have focused on bringing people and resources together to strengthen the Hampton Roads community.

Soon, the United Way of South Hampton Roads president and CEO will take her time, talent and experience to another city and state almost 1,500 miles away. She plans to work as president and CEO of the Austin Habitat for Humanity in Texas.

In November, Anderson notified the organization’s board of directors that she will leave right after the New Year. A Norfolk native, Anderson said her heart is in Hampton Roads but she feels called to help strengthen another community.

“I just really felt called to their mission and to the fact that they needed what we’ve achieved here — that growth and expansion,” she said.

Jim Spore, United Way board chair, said he will miss her pleasant, warm and welcoming demeanor and credits Anderson for a variety of transformational undertakings.

“We’ve always been a strong organization, in my opinion, and she’s just doubled down on that,” Spore said.

Joan Brock, a United Way foundation board trustee and co-chair of the educational endowment campaign, said Anderson is a visionary who united three different sections of the organization to include children, veterans and women.

“She has a really nice skill set, a great big smile and a can-do attitude — two things that I love,” Brock said. “We all love Michele and we’re all going to miss her.”

Anderson graduated from Norfolk Catholic before getting a degree in marketing and communications from Old Dominion University. An internship in May 1989 started her journey with the United Way.

“They called it a ‘loaned executive,’” Anderson said of the temporary six-month role. “I went out and talked to businesses and employees about what United Way does in the community.”

Before long, Anderson became an associate and managed accounts from the shipyard to financial institutions. Two years later, she was tasked to direct campaigns, handling Portsmouth one year, Virginia Beach another and finally Norfolk. In 1997, she became assistant vice president and started the organization’s major gifts program.

She became chief development officer overseeing all of the revenue for the workplace campaign, major gifts and the foundation and then four years ago, she became CEO.

In the past 10 years, Anderson said United Way has significantly pivoted from being a collector and distributor of funds to a more involved convener and collaborator.

“We call it a backbone organization where we’re bringing everyone together to solve a problem,” she said. “Because what I have found is that a problem isn’t siloed in one sector; it affects everyone.”

Anderson stressed how important she feels that the “train keeps moving” toward regional cooperation. The coronavirus pandemic illustrated the importance of that, with United Way receiving a staggering call volume for weeks, she said.

“We leaned on everyone. We had all the nonprofits agreeing to help take calls and just triage,” she said. “The whole nonprofit community was just stretched to capacity and beyond.”

Recollecting the long hours and stressful days throughout the pandemic, Anderson said it was also what she and her team of 40 employees were called to do.

“It’s why we’re here — to serve the community,” she said.

Energized by the thousands of volunteers and inspired by her staff and colleagues in the nonprofit world, Anderson said she will miss the people the most.

The mother of two — Hunter, 25, and Hannah, 22 — said she and her husband, David, are excited about the change, but will be back to visit the area they have always called home.

The board started a nationwide search for her successor, but in the interim, Kristel Fitzgerald, chief operating officer, and Kelsey Mohring, chief marketing officer, will comanage the nonprofit.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage just off the boardwalk for $12.8 million. The sale closed Thursday, according to the city. It’s news that may come as a surprise to some as no purchase contract was ever voted on by City Council, nor was any public input ever requested.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
vabeach.com

Can You Drink Tap Water When Visiting Virginia Beach?

If you are planning on visiting Virginia Beach, one of the things you are sure to want to know before arriving is whether the tap water is safe to drink. Well, the good news is that, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the tap water at Virginia Beach is indeed considered safe to drink.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Nursing programs and rapid registration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic has left us with a critical need for nurses. Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your nursing career with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College. Bryant & Stratton College. 866-873-6936. This segment of...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy