9 ways to prevent house fires during the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. — As you deck the halls, officials are asking you to make sure you’re being fire smart.

The U.S. Fire Administration said the top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Here are nine tips from the administration on how to prevent fires this holiday season:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

1. Only use decorations that are flame-retardant or not flammable.

2. Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear.

3. Don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights.

4. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

5. Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.

6. Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

7. Place candles in a study candleholder that will not tip over.

8. Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits.

9. Water your live Christmas tree daily to keep it from becoming dry.

©2022 Cox Media Group