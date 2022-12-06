ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

9 ways to prevent house fires during the holidays

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n29lj_0jZFNrXu00

ORLANDO, Fla. — As you deck the halls, officials are asking you to make sure you’re being fire smart.

The U.S. Fire Administration said the top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Here are nine tips from the administration on how to prevent fires this holiday season:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

1. Only use decorations that are flame-retardant or not flammable.

2. Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear.

3. Don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights.

4. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

5. Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.

6. Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

7. Place candles in a study candleholder that will not tip over.

8. Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits.

9. Water your live Christmas tree daily to keep it from becoming dry.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hurricane damage repairs continue in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The city of Winter Springs’ infrastructure was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Some roads are still closed and repairs are ongoing. The mayor of Winter Springs said it’s going to take months before everything is back to normal. Repairs began the day after the hurricane hit, with engineers and contractors lined up to do the work.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Parramore Kidz Zone employee accused of inappropriately touching 17-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man who worked in a youth mentorship program was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl. Officers said DeMarcus Womack, 31, molested the girl in the stairwell of her apartment complex. The girl told officers he came to her complex to meet after the death of their common friend, Gamaine Brown, 19, who was fatally shot as he was leaving a high school football game.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy