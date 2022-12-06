Read full article on original website
Millions Awarded to Emerald Triangle Transportation and Trails Projects
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Additional Training for Humboldt County Code Enforcement Officers in ’23
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Planning and Building:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
2nd Annual State-Sanctioned Cannabis Competition at the State Fair
The CA State Fair [yesterday] announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
LARGEST RIVER RESTORATION PROJECT IN HISTORY TO BEGIN
Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on Thursday, Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a dam removal project that advocates say will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and its tributaries.
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Dec. 9 – Winter Storm Warning, 5-8 Inches of Snow Expected In Next 24 Hours in the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Hoopa to Get $7.9 million to Fund a Community Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth. As part of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, this historic investment provides grant funding to construct new facilities and expand existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder.
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 17
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 17. Meet leader Katy Allen at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth.
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
Three Local Leaders Named 2022 Responsible Transportation Champions
Press release from the Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities (CRTP):. The Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities (CRTP) has named Alexis Kelso, Joseph Caminiti, and Jerome Qiriazi the 2022 North Coast Responsible Transportation Champions. Kelso is the Caltrans District 1 Complete Streets Advisor and Caminiti is the District 1 Complete Streets Coordinator. Qiriazi currently serves as the transit planner for the Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA).
Commercial Crab Season Delayed
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
California Offshore Wind Auction Makes Strides Towards Clean Energy Goals, More Investments Needed for North Coast Communities
This Wednesday, California North Floating, LLC and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC won two offshore wind energy area leases, auctioned 21 miles off Humboldt Bay, totaling 132,369 acres, over $331 million in bids, and the potential for 140-170 megawatts (MW) of power with existing transmission infrastructure. Once fully built out, the Humboldt and Morro Bay offshore wind projects could power more than 1.5 million homes. While this makes significant progress towards state and national clean energy goals, more investments and protections for Tribes, the environment, fisheries and local communities are needed to prepare the North Coast for this new industry.
The Walmart Picnic Table Effect
A long-held belief in the world of birding is that when a rare bird is reported at a specific location, birders who flock to the spot to see it find other rare birds, attracting even more birders, who then find — well, you get the idea. This phenomenon, known...
California’s COVID-19 Updates for This Week
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data.
Commercial Crabbing Postponed Again, Zone 1&2 Open to Recreational Crabbing
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is continuing the temporary recreational crab trap restriction in Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6 due to presence of humpback whales and the potential for entanglement from trap gear. The recreational crab trap restriction for Fishing Zones 1 and 2 was lifted on Nov. 28, 2022. CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is allowed during a temporary trap restriction.
These are the 2 things that can be legally dropped from a car in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things that can legally be dropped from a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
Today, KYBU Round Valley Community Radio Is Celebrating 11 Years On-The-Air
KYBU Round Valley Community Radio volunteers powered-up the transmitters and began broadcasting to listeners at 96.9FM in Covelo/Round Valley on December 11, 2011. Now, after 11 years of broadcasting music, talk, news, public affairs and more, KYBU is celebrating with an event at the Round Valley Public Library Commons from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, December 9, 2022. It’s a Supporter Appreciation party with beer, wine and soft-drinks for sale, and fun with fellow KYBU supporters. All donations at the door and proceeds from the bar and silent auction will go towards operating expenses for Round Valley’s all-volunteer radio station.
Report: Hiker Survives in California’s Wilderness For Two Weeks with Jar of Salsa
Next time you find yourself on a wilderness excursion, you might want to pack this condiment. According to reports, a hiker survived in the California wilderness for a whopping two weeks with half a jar of salsa. On the day after Thanksgiving, a couple was camping out between California’s Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks when they heard someone yelling for help.
California Health and Human Services Leaders Issue Statement on Updated Vaccine Eligibility for Children 6 Months and Older
…California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement on the emergency use authorization of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines in the United States for children as young as 6 months of age. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends updated bivalent vaccines for persons 6 months and older.
Manila Trail Now Open
On December 5, community members, project partners and Humboldt County officials held a grand opening event for the new Manila Trail along the western side of Highway 255. The paved trail helps connect neighborhoods and provides a biking and walking route to the Redwood Coast Montessori school at the Manila Community Center. Students from Redwood Coast Montessori attended the festivities complete with trail-themed cupcakes and a ribbon cutting. The ten-foot wide shared-use trail is separated from Highway 255 and extends from Pacific Avenue to Lupine Drive. The project includes nearly 200 feet of sidewalk along Pacific Avenue, two crosswalks and two streetlights at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Highway 255, a crosswalk at Lupine Drive, on-site wetland creation and an interpretive sign.
