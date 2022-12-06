KYBU Round Valley Community Radio volunteers powered-up the transmitters and began broadcasting to listeners at 96.9FM in Covelo/Round Valley on December 11, 2011. Now, after 11 years of broadcasting music, talk, news, public affairs and more, KYBU is celebrating with an event at the Round Valley Public Library Commons from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, December 9, 2022. It’s a Supporter Appreciation party with beer, wine and soft-drinks for sale, and fun with fellow KYBU supporters. All donations at the door and proceeds from the bar and silent auction will go towards operating expenses for Round Valley’s all-volunteer radio station.

COVELO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO