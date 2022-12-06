ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton becomes latest UM player to enter transfer portal

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Another Hurricane announced his plans to leave Miami on Tuesday morning.

Running back Jaylan Knighton, a Deerfield Beach High graduate, will be entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Hurricanes, Knighton wrote on social media.

“After much conversation, I’ve made a decision to enter the transfer portal,” Knighton wrote.” I’ve made many long-lasting friendships at the U that will never be forgotten. For all that I’ve learned from every coach here, your teachings were not in vain and you’re much appreciated. Thanks to those that have always supported me and those that continue to support me.”

Knighton is the 12th Hurricanes player to announce plans to transfer. He is the second running back to leave the program, joining sophomore Thad Franklin Jr . The transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players on Monday.

Knighton arrived in Coral Gables as a heralded recruit. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 10 running back in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. As a junior in high school, he was the Sun Sentinel large schools offensive player of the year.

He arrived at Miami in 2020 and played in nine games as a freshman, racking up 209 rushing yards and scoring once. He became a bigger part of the offense in 2021, leading the Hurricanes with 561 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 280 receiving yards and three scores.

Knighton had an up-and-down season in 2022. He rushed for 423 yards and scored once, and he had nine catches for 82 yards. But he struggled with holding onto the ball, fumbling three times in four games during one stretch of the season.

Knighton did have a bright spot late in the year, rushing for 118 yards and a score in a road win over Georgia Tech.

“It’s a great feeling,” Knighton said after that victory. “I keep working. I just come to work. Things started off for me rough, but I stayed my course, keep working, just day-by-day, keep getting better.”

Miami coach Mario Cristobal praised Knighton’s work ethic after that win.

“The best part about him is he has a lot of pride,” Cristobal said. “And he fumbled earlier this season. ... Everybody’s all, ‘Well play this.’ No, let him earn it back. And he did.”

With Knighton and Franklin leaving the team, the Hurricanes currently have three scholarship running backs on their roster: leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr., Don Chaney Jr. and TreVonte’ Citizen. Chaney missed all but one game with an injury, and Citizen missed the entire season due to an injury.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

