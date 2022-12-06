ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Miramar police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash after weeklong pursuit

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Nearly a week after Miramar police announced that a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash had fled the state, they arrested her in the city where the crime occurred.

Janae Shanice Lewis, 28, was arrested at a relative’s home in Miramar on Monday and now faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held in the Broward Main Jail pending bond.

Lewis, a resident of North Augusta, South Carolina, is accused of fatally hitting Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez, 35, on Nov. 27 while he was crossing Pembroke Road in Miramar, driving off in her silver Chevy Malibu. For over a week, detectives had sought to locate her in an investigation that spanned multiple states.

Lewis first fled to South Carolina, then Georgia, Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said, before she returned to Florida.

An attorney had told Miramar police that Lewis planned to turn herself in. Rues did not say whether the attorney was representing Lewis.

After multiple days passed and Lewis still had not surrendered, police found and arrested her at the Miramar home.

“Obviously understand this incident occurred on the 27th,” Rues said. “So here we are, more than a week later.”

Martinez, the victim of the crash, was a recent immigrant from Nicaragua. He had dreamed of opening a mechanic shop. He was teaching his brother-in-law, Kevin Raudez, 26, to become a mechanic, and helped his older sister, Suyen, 38, raise her kids.

Two days after his death, his family members joined Miramar detectives to plead with the public for help in finding the driver who hit him. Detectives had already sent investigators out of state to locate the car. A day later, they announced Lewis as a person of interest and requested the public’s assistance in finding her.

Police had possession of the car, but “Lewis has been eluding authorities,” Ruis said. At that time, Lewis was last seen in Augusta, Georgia.

She then returned to South Florida, where she had stayed for a few days before police arrested her in Miramar, Rues said.

Staff writer Shira Moolten can be reached at smoolten@SunSentinel.com

