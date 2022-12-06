Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in NC

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years.

This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise , mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10m6GU_0jZFN6aM00

1 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#50. Catawba County

– Population: 158,507
– Born in North Carolina: 104,128 (65.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 42,389 (26.7% of population)
— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (6.5%), South (11.8%), West (3.2%)
– Born in another country: 10,460 (6.60% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.74%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (3.97%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.02%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCD77_0jZFN6aM00

2 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wayne County

– Population: 123,785
– Born in North Carolina: 83,307 (67.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 29,496 (23.8% of population)
— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (6.4%), South (11.6%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 8,673 (7.01% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.21%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (5.10%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrZhV_0jZFN6aM00

3 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Warren County

– Population: 19,746
– Born in North Carolina: 13,379 (67.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,835 (29.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (9.4%), South (15.8%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 482 (2.44% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYASY_0jZFN6aM00

4 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Gaston County

– Population: 222,119
– Born in North Carolina: 151,341 (68.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 57,491 (25.9% of population)
— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (6.6%), South (13.2%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 11,762 (5.30% of population)
— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (1.13%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (3.34%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.04%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wR5Hz_0jZFN6aM00

5 / 50Canva

#46. Avery County

– Population: 17,510
– Born in North Carolina: 11,932 (68.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,955 (28.3% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (5.7%), South (15.5%), West (2.8%)
– Born in another country: 538 (3.07% of population)
— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.64%), Latin America (1.73%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.09%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7jPn_0jZFN6aM00

6 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#45. Rutherford County

– Population: 66,741
– Born in North Carolina: 45,520 (68.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 18,922 (28.4% of population)
— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (5.9%), South (15.7%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,927 (2.89% of population)
— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (1.78%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2Mc6_0jZFN6aM00

7 / 50Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#44. Ashe County

– Population: 27,009
– Born in North Carolina: 18,488 (68.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,516 (27.8% of population)
— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (6.9%), South (14.7%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 896 (3.32% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (2.29%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LG3eT_0jZFN6aM00

8 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hertford County

– Population: 23,752
– Born in North Carolina: 16,282 (68.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,459 (27.2% of population)
— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (5.2%), South (19.6%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 905 (3.81% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (1.09%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (2.32%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.03%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKGtu_0jZFN6aM00

9 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Rowan County

– Population: 140,978
– Born in North Carolina: 97,237 (69.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 36,155 (25.6% of population)
— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (7.9%), South (11.3%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 6,533 (4.63% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (3.53%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.02%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gsFN_0jZFN6aM00

10 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Swain County

– Population: 14,241
– Born in North Carolina: 9,825 (69.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,992 (28.0% of population)
— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (5.2%), South (14.0%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 410 (2.88% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.05%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAo02_0jZFN6aM00

11 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Pitt County

– Population: 179,961
– Born in North Carolina: 124,940 (69.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 44,516 (24.7% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (7.8%), South (10.3%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 8,592 (4.77% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (1.39%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (2.66%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.01%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoUrT_0jZFN6aM00

12 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Surry County

– Population: 71,904
– Born in North Carolina: 49,927 (69.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,959 (23.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (5.2%), South (13.3%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 4,236 (5.89% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (4.51%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.02%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMuVh_0jZFN6aM00

13 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Person County

– Population: 39,561
– Born in North Carolina: 28,064 (70.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,023 (25.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (6.1%), South (13.9%), West (2.6%)
– Born in another country: 1,250 (3.16% of population)
— Africa (0.34%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (1.95%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.11%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuzdn_0jZFN6aM00

14 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Randolph County

– Population: 143,460
– Born in North Carolina: 102,193 (71.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 31,935 (22.3% of population)
— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (5.9%), South (10.2%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 8,349 (5.82% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.64%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (4.84%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rmOt_0jZFN6aM00

15 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rockingham County

– Population: 91,051
– Born in North Carolina: 65,035 (71.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 22,154 (24.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (15.0%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 3,338 (3.67% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246pTC_0jZFN6aM00

16 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Duplin County

– Population: 58,965
– Born in North Carolina: 42,182 (71.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,255 (15.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (4.9%), South (6.5%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 7,267 (12.32% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (11.70%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fpoha_0jZFN6aM00

17 / 50Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Davidson County

– Population: 166,837
– Born in North Carolina: 120,067 (72.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 37,308 (22.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (5.8%), South (11.3%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 8,449 (5.06% of population)
— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (3.50%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsfT5_0jZFN6aM00

18 / 50Canva

#33. Hyde County

– Population: 5,089
– Born in North Carolina: 3,668 (72.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,115 (21.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (9.0%), South (8.4%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 287 (5.64% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (5.64%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8Lnv_0jZFN6aM00

19 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#32. Beaufort County

– Population: 47,160
– Born in North Carolina: 34,240 (72.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,173 (23.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (8.5%), South (10.1%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,573 (3.34% of population)
— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (2.77%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y49Ip_0jZFN6aM00

20 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Burke County

– Population: 90,148
– Born in North Carolina: 65,690 (72.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 19,243 (21.3% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (4.4%), South (9.4%), West (2.8%)
– Born in another country: 4,573 (5.07% of population)
— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (1.78%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (2.62%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuZky_0jZFN6aM00

21 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McDowell County

– Population: 45,402
– Born in North Carolina: 33,344 (73.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,604 (21.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (4.7%), South (11.3%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 1,927 (4.24% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.73%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (2.96%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT38c_0jZFN6aM00

22 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jones County

– Population: 9,453
– Born in North Carolina: 6,957 (73.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,193 (23.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (7.2%), South (9.5%), West (3.3%)
– Born in another country: 224 (2.37% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (1.80%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPdtM_0jZFN6aM00

23 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Scotland County

– Population: 34,921
– Born in North Carolina: 25,711 (73.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,171 (23.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (6.0%), South (13.5%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 822 (2.35% of population)
— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.04%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSmoz_0jZFN6aM00

24 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nash County

– Population: 94,287
– Born in North Carolina: 69,842 (74.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 19,481 (20.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (6.4%), South (11.1%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 4,325 (4.59% of population)
— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.21%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.04%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jFrh_0jZFN6aM00

25 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Alexander County

– Population: 37,271
– Born in North Carolina: 27,614 (74.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,233 (22.1% of population)
— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (4.7%), South (10.4%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,251 (3.36% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (2.40%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrSjg_0jZFN6aM00

26 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tyrrell County

– Population: 3,978
– Born in North Carolina: 2,954 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 890 (22.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (6.4%), South (11.6%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 134 (3.37% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.89%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZh90_0jZFN6aM00

27 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Northampton County

– Population: 19,672
– Born in North Carolina: 14,615 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,623 (23.5% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (5.9%), South (14.0%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 300 (1.53% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.04%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oT6MV_0jZFN6aM00

28 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Stokes County

– Population: 45,688
– Born in North Carolina: 33,960 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,427 (22.8% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (4.6%), South (13.0%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 1,107 (2.42% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (1.77%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.03%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNhVE_0jZFN6aM00

29 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cleveland County

– Population: 97,765
– Born in North Carolina: 72,959 (74.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 21,790 (22.3% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (5.1%), South (11.5%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 2,343 (2.40% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.82%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.30%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7pz6_0jZFN6aM00

30 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Richmond County

– Population: 44,759
– Born in North Carolina: 33,522 (74.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,406 (21.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (5.7%), South (11.5%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,540 (3.44% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.76%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (2.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.02%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48za4x_0jZFN6aM00

31 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Greene County

– Population: 20,987
– Born in North Carolina: 15,774 (75.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,427 (16.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (4.8%), South (9.0%), West (0.5%)
– Born in another country: 1,603 (7.64% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (7.41%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aW9f_0jZFN6aM00

32 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#19. Graham County

– Population: 8,501
– Born in North Carolina: 6,441 (75.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,807 (21.3% of population)
— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (3.0%), South (10.6%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 192 (2.26% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (2.02%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.01%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zr5yi_0jZFN6aM00

33 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vance County

– Population: 44,614
– Born in North Carolina: 33,815 (75.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,387 (18.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (6.3%), South (8.7%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 2,257 (5.06% of population)
— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.80%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (3.81%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3767tt_0jZFN6aM00

34 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Columbus County

– Population: 55,659
– Born in North Carolina: 42,230 (75.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,770 (21.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.1%), South (14.3%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,500 (2.69% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (2.09%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.01%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXz71_0jZFN6aM00

35 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Stanly County

– Population: 62,050
– Born in North Carolina: 47,204 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,399 (20.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.3%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 2,159 (3.48% of population)
— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (0.92%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (2.18%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvgHb_0jZFN6aM00

36 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#15. Caldwell County

– Population: 82,056
– Born in North Carolina: 62,432 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,857 (20.5% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (4.0%), South (10.9%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 2,338 (2.85% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32R98o_0jZFN6aM00

37 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wilson County

– Population: 81,579
– Born in North Carolina: 62,210 (76.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 14,193 (17.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (5.2%), South (8.6%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 4,786 (5.87% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (1.31%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (4.14%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.01%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLkoq_0jZFN6aM00

38 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

– Population: 27,223
– Born in North Carolina: 20,775 (76.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,722 (13.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (4.1%), South (6.4%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 2,483 (9.12% of population)
— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.93%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (7.73%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hsvR_0jZFN6aM00

39 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sampson County

– Population: 63,284
– Born in North Carolina: 48,600 (76.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,291 (13.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (4.2%), South (6.2%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 6,083 (9.61% of population)
— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (8.99%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2aFp_0jZFN6aM00

40 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lenoir County

– Population: 56,350
– Born in North Carolina: 43,413 (77.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,500 (18.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (5.2%), South (9.3%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 2,271 (4.03% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (3.25%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdMNC_0jZFN6aM00

41 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bladen County

– Population: 33,209
– Born in North Carolina: 25,861 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,924 (17.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (5.1%), South (7.9%), West (2.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,232 (3.71% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.53%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XW44z_0jZFN6aM00

42 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wilkes County

– Population: 68,341
– Born in North Carolina: 53,256 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,212 (17.9% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (3.5%), South (10.0%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 2,543 (3.72% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (2.81%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FwzL_0jZFN6aM00

43 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Yadkin County

– Population: 37,589
– Born in North Carolina: 29,340 (78.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,090 (16.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (3.4%), South (8.8%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,943 (5.17% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (4.70%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4M5C_0jZFN6aM00

44 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Halifax County

– Population: 50,678
– Born in North Carolina: 39,856 (78.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,630 (19.0% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (4.8%), South (10.7%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 972 (1.92% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.62%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.02%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GJQU_0jZFN6aM00

45 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Martin County

– Population: 22,644
– Born in North Carolina: 18,251 (80.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,611 (15.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (4.6%), South (8.4%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 623 (2.75% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.33%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (1.24%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gic0n_0jZFN6aM00

46 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Robeson County

– Population: 131,656
– Born in North Carolina: 106,883 (81.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 18,167 (13.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (3.3%), South (8.0%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 5,542 (4.21% of population)
— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (3.36%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRKWt_0jZFN6aM00

47 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

– Population: 19,081
– Born in North Carolina: 15,628 (81.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,279 (17.2% of population)
— Midwest (1.0%), Northeast (6.5%), South (8.3%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 152 (0.80% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtSq5_0jZFN6aM00

48 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Anson County

– Population: 24,430
– Born in North Carolina: 20,201 (82.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,487 (14.3% of population)
— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (4.5%), South (7.8%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 673 (2.75% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.97%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqkEl_0jZFN6aM00

49 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

– Population: 11,788
– Born in North Carolina: 9,830 (83.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,728 (14.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (3.7%), South (7.4%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 230 (1.95% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (1.63%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AJNg_0jZFN6aM00

50 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Edgecombe County

– Population: 52,069
– Born in North Carolina: 43,429 (83.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,085 (13.6% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (5.2%), South (6.1%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 1,368 (2.63% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (2.06%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

