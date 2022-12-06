ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mebaneenterprise.com

Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit

If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
MEBANE, NC
indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
alamance-nc.com

Meet Giselle!

Congratulations to Giselle Aldridge as the new Children’s Assistant at the May Memorial Library. We are excited to have her join our team and can’t wait to see what she’ll do!. How long have you worked with the County?. About 2 months now. Where are you from...
ALAMANCE, NC
ourstate.com

A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery

The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cherry Street closed for emergency repair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem. The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy