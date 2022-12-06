Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
mebaneenterprise.com
Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit
If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
Not just a Christmas card. The Honor Card is a special way to give back, and it's extra meaningful this year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A love for North Carolina and its beautiful sceneries can be seen in William Mangum's work. “Well for me art is a language in itself,” Mangum said. “It's a bridge. It's a conduit where you can verbally use the strength of that imagery and tell that story."
alamance-nc.com
Meet Giselle!
Congratulations to Giselle Aldridge as the new Children’s Assistant at the May Memorial Library. We are excited to have her join our team and can’t wait to see what she’ll do!. How long have you worked with the County?. About 2 months now. Where are you from...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont. The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world. Old Salem shot a video of one […]
ourstate.com
A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery
The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
My Fox 8
Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
Scammers WANT you to share these unverified posts they drop in Facebook yard sale groups. Don't do it!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, urging people to be mindful of a new scam making its way across social media. The sheriff's office stated in their post that they grabbed the information from another agency, but wanted to share it to prevent people from falling for the scam.
Cherry Street closed for emergency repair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem. The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to...
tmpresale.com
Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro Mar 4th, 2023 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the newest Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour presale password!. During the special presale you have got a really good window of opportunity to order performance tickets earlier than anyone else. You don’t want to miss Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour’s...
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
WXII 12
NASCAR legend Richard Petty donates equipment to Randleman High School
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Petty made an appearance in Randolph County on Thursday. Unusually, he's known as the "The King," but Randleman High School students may as well have called him Santa Claus. Petty brought with him a gift — a $25,000 donation of equipment and...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
Food Lion Deals Dec. 7-13: Ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes, peanuts, pretzels, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 7 including ham portion, spiral ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes on the vine, tea, canned beans, Superpretzel, Planters Dry Roasted, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad...
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies who need holiday homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has brand new puppies--they want you to give them a holiday home. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division gave the Forsyth Humane Society 73 dogs and puppies who all need a new home. From now until December 10, you will be...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting leaves over 20 bullet holes in home, car; family urges people to stop gun violence to protect community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. INVESTIGATION:. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on KilKare Court on Wednesday. The first call came...
