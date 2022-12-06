Read full article on original website
Funding Available For Marketing Sports Tournaments, SATC Notes
The Sedalia Area Tourism Commission met Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Katy Depot Conference Room with eight members present. On motion by Erica Eisenmenger, seconded by Kyle Herrick, with all in favor, the summaries of action taken during January, April and May of 2021 were approved. Chuck...
SFCC Instructor Kaila Todd Receives National Award
State Fair Community College Communication Instructor Kaila Todd was awarded the Dr. Bob Derryberry Award by Pi Kappa Delta, a national speech and debate honor society, during the National Communication Association conference that was held Nov. 19 in New Orleans. Todd is SFCC’s Speech and Debate Team coach and led...
Downtown Street & Alley Closures for Sedalia Christmas Parade Announced
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade will be held in Downtown Sedalia on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the parade starts at 6:00 p.m., preparation for the largest parade of the season will start well before that, officials said. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio...
Sedalia Shares What Their “Last Straw” Moments Were On The Job
Now I don't know about you guys, but this time of year makes me really grateful and reflective on what I have in my life. My Dad is great, my boyfriend is nice, my family are generally healthy, my friends are supportive, and my job is pretty awesome. Well, of course it has its moments like any other job, but... I've had some much, much worse jobs over the years. And I'm grateful for what I've got now, especially when I start to think back about the bad jobs, terrible co-workers, and unbearable bosses I've had in my youth.
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS
Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state funded Early...
Bothwell Regional Health Center Receives Nearly $1.1 Million Grant
Bothwell Regional Health Center has received a nearly $1.1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Residency Planning and Development Program. Funds will be used to create a single site for Bothwell’s three Sedalia family medicine clinics, as well as for medical student and resident...
You Missed Charlie Brown Christmas On TV? You Can See It Live In Person!
Many of you know that The Charlie Brown Christmas is one of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time. It actually won a Peabody and an Emmy award, and unfortunately if you didn't have Apple TV, or had it on DVD, or saved to your DVR, you were unable to watch it on television. Well, why not see it live in person instead?
Sacred Heart-Otterville Ladies Beat Smithton
The Sacred Heart-Otterville (SHO) women raised their record to 4-1 with a victory over Smithton Wednesday night in the Pilot Grove tournament. A final score was not listed in the coach's report. SHO was paced by Aubrey Oehrke with 15 points. Katie McKinney had 11 points, while Mariana Restrepo had...
I Went On a ‘Paca Picnic’ And It Was Everything I Wanted It To Be
Guys, I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for fun event ideas. Part of the reason for that is that I'm dating again, and I want to actually get out of the house these days. Totally against my normal sloth like nature, but hey. It is what it is. And it's surely boring to just go out to eat every Friday for a date night. So I'm always looking for interesting, weird, new, or just new to me stuff to do.
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
What Is Missouri’s Favorite Fast Food Chain? I Guess We Like Tacos!
Not that long ago, I posed a question to you all, and I asked you what fast food chain you wanted to see in Sedalia. There were quite a lot of responses. You can click HERE for that article and see some of the results. Many of you made your opinions heard.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 8, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.
One Killed, Three Injured in Niangua Bridge Crash
One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-car collision that occurred Friday night in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton, was on Missouri 5 on the Niangua Bridge just after 7 p.m., when he swerved to avoid a northbound 2010 Cadillac CTS, driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union. The front left of the VW struck the rear of the Cadillac. The front of a southbound 2008 Yamaha MC, driven by 54-year-old Drew E. Fairchild of Camdenton, struck the right side of the Cadillac. The Yamaha and Cadillac ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The VW traveled off the left side, hit the concrete barrier and returned to the roadway.
Sacred Heart Now 3-0 After Win In Pilot Grove Tourney
Sacred Heart's Tanner Damlo led the way with 16 points Tuesday night at the Pilot Grove Classic. Carter Rice added 13 Connor Rice chipped in 12 and Grant Goodwin had 11 as the Grems improved to 3-0 on the season. The tournament concludes Saturday.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
O’Donnell Located Safe Out of State
UPDATE: Ms. O’Donnell has been located and is safe. She was located with a friend in another state. "We greatly appreciate all the tips and help with the investigation," Sedalia Police said in a statement released Friday just before 4 p.m.. On Nov. 30 at approximately 7 p.m., Sedalia...
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 7, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Investigators from the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora. The residence is in the 30000 block of Highway M. During the search of the residence, two firearms, four homemade explosive devices, and methamphetamine were recovered. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit responded to the scene and rendered the explosive devices safe. Friedley is being held at the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges of two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (possessed by a convicted felon), four counts of Manufacturing an Explosive Device, Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney G. Pettigrew of California at 2:34 a.m. Friday in Cooper County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. Pettigrew was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State...
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
