This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.

