AARP Launches Digital Tool to Help Michigan’s Veterans Access Health Care
Health Benefits Navigator will update in real-time with information on new benefits and changes to existing benefits. Today, AARP launched an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to bring together valuable information and resources in real-time to help veterans, military families and their caregivers navigate their healthcare options.
WV Direct Care Taskforce Sends Recommendations To Legislature
As West Virginia’s population declines and ages, its direct care workforce and long-term care system are struggling to meet demand created by a workforce shortage in long-term care. Data from the direct care worker advocacy organization PHI National projects that between 2018 and 2028, the direct care workforce will add 1.3 million jobs.
New Veterans Benefits Tool
AARP Launches Digital Tool to Help Kentucky Veterans Access Health Care. Health Benefits Navigator will update in real-time with information on new benefits and changes to existing benefits. AARP has launched an interactive, mobile friendly Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to bring together valuable information and resources in...
Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Join the Nevada Volunteer Team to Make a Difference in Your Community
Showing up in the community is what matters most to us. Whether it is community fair or event, AARP Nevada is committed to showing Nevadans we are their wise friend and fierce defender. We are looking for other wise friends and fierce defenders for our volunteer team. Join AARP Nevada...
Expert: ‘Tipflation’ could hurt hourly workers in the long run
Shoppers may have noticed tip requests popping up in all sorts of unusual places, such as pin pads and cashier kiosks.
‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses burdens Rhode Island health care system
After years of dealing with the spread of a contagious and dangerous virus, Rhode Island is now facing its next challenge: three viruses at once. Respiratory viruses influenza and COVID-19 are well known, but Respiratory Syncytial Virus is less discussed. Elevated cases of RSV are adding burden to hospitals in the state already grappling with COVID-19 and the flu, creating what some have called a “tripledemic.”
Here’s how much cannabis was sold in RI in the first week
Less than half of cannabis sales in the first week were for recreational marijuana.
More than 100 jobs still vacant at RI Dept. of Human Services after six months
The current acting DHS director is the fourth person to serve as director since Dan McKee became governor in March 2021.
AARP Utah Poll Shows Strong Bipartisan Agreement for Eliminating State Tax on Social Security
Salt Lake City, UT – The majority of Utah voters across party lines and age groups agree that the state should eliminate the income tax on Social Security benefits, states a new AARP poll. Fully 66% of Utah voters agree with this change with 69% of Republicans agreeing, 67% of Democrats agreeing, and 65% of Independents agreeing. The survey showed removing Utah’s tax on Social Security benefits even had strong support from all age groups: 54% of 18-34 years olds agree, 67% of 35-49 year olds agree, and 75% of those age 50 and over agree. With Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session weeks away, AARP is calling on the Governor and lawmakers to make eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits a top priority.
Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
House Speaker and Senate President To Preview 2023 Session
AARP Wyoming members are invited to a Legislative preview webinar with State Senate President Ogden Driskell and State Speaker of the House of Representatives Albert Sommers at 2 p.m. on December 13. The webinar is free and you can join the event by registering here. “With so much change coming...
RIDOH: Staff accidentally sent out 8K Rhode Islanders’ personal info
The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating a data breach that happened earlier this year, which compromised the personal information of approximately 8,800 Rhode Islanders.
AARP Oregon Recognizes Tax-Aide Volunteer for Her Commitment to Community Service with its Prestigious Andrus Award
Kathy Goeddel has been selected by AARP Oregon to receive the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award. Recipients across the nation were chosen for the award, named for AARP founder Ethel Percy Andrus, for enhancing the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improving the community, and inspiring others to volunteer.
Protected health information of nearly 9K compromised in Department of Health data breach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that protected health information of nearly 9,000 people was compromised in a recent data breach. The Department of Health said a link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by a staff member between July...
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
Senior Speak NH--NH Transportation Options December 2022
Concord Television's Senior Speak NH December 2022 edition, hosted by AARP NH volunteer Karen Ulmer Dorsch, features Cindy Yanski, Mobility Manager, CAP-BMC, sits down with host Karen Ulmer-Dorsch to talk about transportation options in the Granite State. 🚗 🚌🚍 Watch now:
Data Breach Hits Department Of Health
The Rhode Island Department of Health says there was a data breach affecting nearly nine-thousand people. A link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by DOH staff between late July and late October to people who were on a list to receive food box deliveries while in COVID isolation or quarantine.
AARP Florida Announces 2022 Andrus Award Winner
AARP Florida today awarded state volunteer, Bettina Robson, with the organization’s prestigious Andrus Award for Community Service. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said, “We’re proud to announce that AARP Florida has selected Bettina Robson as the recipient of the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service. Her remarkable volunteerism has greatly benefited her community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission and inspired other volunteers.
