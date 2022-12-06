SEDALIA, Mo. - A dog was shot by a Sedalia police officer during an active shooter investigation Monday. Police allegedly went to the house in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue to set up a perimeter around the house. Officers contacted the people inside and told them to come out of the house. As the occupants went outside, two dogs reportedly ran out of the house and attacked an officer, who then shot one of the dogs. The other dog was brought back to the house and eventually taken by Animal Services.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO