Saratoga Springs, NY

See Every Concert At SPAC Next Year With the 2023 Grass Pass

What is the easiest way to get into all the shows you want to see at SPAC next summer? Grab your season-long grass pass!. Looking back at summer 2022 at SPAC, if you had the season-long grass pass think of all the amazing shows you got to see. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, all the great rock and pop shows, and so many more! If you had that pass, you got to go to ALOT of shows. Or maybe last year you missed out on some shows, and don't want to let that happen again!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Tour With Just One Show In New York

What does your social calendar look like for 2023? If you love attending concerts the New York dates are filling up quickly with a new show announced today. Several 2023 shows have already been announced. In Albany we have Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at MVP Arena and John Mellencamp at the Palace Theatre. There are two farewell tours coming to Saratoga with Dead & Company in June and Foreigner in August at SPAC. We have have Metallica set to play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA in 2024.
SYRACUSE, NY
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel

The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Search No More! See the Capital Region’s Top 25 Google Searches in 2022

The Capital Region had quite a few curious minds in 2022, and when curious minds want answers quickly, they head to the search engine, Google. 2022 has been a crazy year, leaving all of us with questions to which we need answers, and fast. Granted, the increasing popularity of such devices as the Alexa or Amazon Echo has cut down on our collective need to type a query into a search bar. That being said, Google is still one of the most popular ways for our tech-savvy population to answer our countless questions we come across.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

