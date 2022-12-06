Read full article on original website
Orchestra plans 2 Christmas concerts
SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. “We will be hosting our...
All Soles Dance Studio ready to wrap Christmas presents
SIDNEY — Don’t have the time to wrap Christmas Presents? Let All Soles Dance Studio help. Reserve a time slot, bring your gifts and let the dancers do the wrapping. Everything is included: wrapping paper, tags and bows. (You may bring your own special paper if you want)
ArtSpace presents exhibit with JAMPD
LIMA — ArtSpace will highlight their partnership with the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District (JAMPD) with two events on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be a reception for the winning photographers from the JAMPD photography contest. The work is currently on display and will remain up until Dec. 31.
Houston homecoming planned for Dec.16-17
HOUSTON — The Houston High School Student Council will host the annual homecoming the weekend of Dec. 16-17. On Friday, Dec. 16, the 2022 homecoming show will take place in the high school gym at 6 p.m. before the junior varsity and varsity basketball boys take on Botkins. The...
Out of the past
———— A basketball game will be played at the armory Thursday evening between a team picked from the young ladies of the Sophomore class and one picked from the other classes of the high school. So the audience can distinguish the players, the Sophomore girls will wear white ribbons and the young ladies of the other classes will wear a red ribbon.
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Students entertain retired teachers
The second grade class at Riverside Elementary took their show on the road. Their “Home for the Holidays” program was performed, in part, for the Retired Teachers Association of Logan County. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for having them and asking the adults what they taught when they were teaching.
Boy Scouts spread Christmas cheer
The Boy Scouts of Troop 66 and Pack 124, chartered by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Sidney, collected toys, food, and toiletry items for the Alpha Center of Sidney. Shown with the items they collected are Braylon Cornett, son of Amanda Carey, Wyatt Mash, son of Serena Hume, Eli Hume, son of Rich and Serena Hume, Charlie Harter, son of Heather and Dan Harter, and Alex Dunbar, son of Eric and Rita Dunbar.
Photos: Taynor introduced as Sidney’s football coach
Sidney football coach Dave Taynor talks to Sidney players, parents and boosters during a meeting on Thursday evening at the school’s cafeteria. It was the introductory meeting for Taynor, who was hired earlier this week, pending school board approval. Taynor comes to Sidney from St. Paris Graham High School. He previously spent nearly two decades coaching collegiately, including as the head coach at Urbana University.
Purple heart recipient speaks at veterans museum
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, who has earned two Purple Hearts and is a graduate of Sidney High School, is the speaker at the 9 a.m., Jan. 4, 2023, meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 South County Rd 25 A, Troy. Looker’s story is...
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000
SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
Thursday basketball roundup: Fort Loramie gradually pulls away from Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — After a close first quarter, Fort Loramie gradually pulled away to beat Jackson Center 46-24 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday. Neither team shot well in the first quarter, after which Fort Loramie led 4-2. But the Redskins got going in the last three minutes of the second quarter and pushed their lead to 16-8 by halftime, then secured the win with a 13-6 advantage in the third and 17-10 advantage in the fourth.
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. to consider the purchase of a replacement truck for the District’s recycling facility. It will be held at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, 129 E. Court St., Sidney.
Ebbing appointed to university’s Board of Trustees
DAYTON — Jared-Ebbing, the community and economic development director of Mercer County and a Wright State University MBA graduate, was appointed to the Wright State Board of Trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Ebbing was appointed to the nine-member board for a term that runs from Jan. 1, 2023,...
Girls basketball: Riverside pulls away from Lehman Catholic in 2nd half
DeGRAFF — Riverside hasn’t played consistently on defense this season according to coach Rod Yoder. But against rival Lehman on Thursday, the Pirates were ready to bring pressure. Riverside built a lead in the first half and dominated the third quarter to pull away to a 40-25 victory...
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
WAPAKONETA — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Gov. Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners were...
Hicks earns Eagle Scout award
WAPAKONETA — Caleb Hicks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 914 housed at First United Methodist Church, was awarded the highest rank in the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout, during a recent ceremony. Only 3-5% of scouts obtain this accomplishment. Hicks, son of Scott and Melanie Hicks, has been a...
