Read full article on original website
Related
Boil water notice issued by Rusk Rural Water Supply
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in certain areas by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a break in the main line. The following areas are being affected: Hwy 69 N, FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and County Roads 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1540, 1541, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620 and 1630.
KLTV
Nacogdoches proposes shutting down six crossovers due to safety concerns
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is looking to make a four-mile stretch of road on Stallings Drive safer for the community. They’re proposing the closure of six of eight crossovers that allow people to make u-turns, which City Engineer Steve Bartlett says are unsafe. “The crossovers,...
Nacogdoches City Council approved resolution requesting TxDOT to close 6 turn arounds on Loop 224
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday requesting TxDOT to close six of the eight turn arounds on the west part of Loop 224. “The City of Nacogdoches hopes that by closing the majority of the turn arounds it will make the west loop a safer area to travel,” […]
Texas A&M Forest Service to clear land for Longview fire training facility
LONGVIEW, Texas — An agreement between the city of Longview and the Texas A&M Forest Service will help clear land to be used for the fire department's new fire training facility. The City Council on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with the forest service for the work. The...
KTRE
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Boil water notice issued for part of Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas — A boil water notice is issued for W. Swantz in Palestine. The City of Palestine said residents living in the area of S. Grove to McClellan are instructed to boil their water before consuming. CBS19 will update this article once the boil water notice is rescinded.
KLTV
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
House fire in Tyler contained, crews work to determine cause
TYLER, Texas — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Richard Street in Tyler has been contained, according to crews on the scene. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the house is believed to be vacant. Officials said they are working to determine the cause of...
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
KLTV
Traffic flowing normally after crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 2:50 p.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally. A crash has traffic backed up in Tyler. The crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Traffic turning onto Paluxy from the loop is closed at this time. Emergency personnel...
KTRE
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Loop 323 shut down at Old Troup Hwy due to multi-vehicle crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All westbound lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Highway were closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Tyler police said they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m. Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the roadway.
scttx.com
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
KLTV
Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County continues purchasing properties in Downtown Tyler to make room for the new courthouse. On Tuesday, Smith County commissioners approved another purchase for the property at 215 E. Ferguson St. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA funds to pay for the...
KLTV
Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Dec. 12
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of Dec. 12. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week. “Anyone with a summons dated Monday, December 12, 2022 is no...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 2