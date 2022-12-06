ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

CBS19

Boil water notice issued by Rusk Rural Water Supply

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in certain areas by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a break in the main line. The following areas are being affected: Hwy 69 N, FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and County Roads 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1540, 1541, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620 and 1630.
RUSK, TX
KTRE

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Boil water notice issued for part of Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas — A boil water notice is issued for W. Swantz in Palestine. The City of Palestine said residents living in the area of S. Grove to McClellan are instructed to boil their water before consuming. CBS19 will update this article once the boil water notice is rescinded.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

House fire in Tyler contained, crews work to determine cause

TYLER, Texas — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Richard Street in Tyler has been contained, according to crews on the scene. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the house is believed to be vacant. Officials said they are working to determine the cause of...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
scttx.com

FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage

TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
