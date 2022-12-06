Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hebervalleyradio.com
BYU Football Announces The Hiring of Former Weber State Head Coach Jay Hill As DC
PROVO, Utah-Wednesday morning, BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake announced the hiring of former Weber State head coach Jay Hill as the Cougars’ new associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Hill brings 22 years of coaching experience to the Cougars’ program. He spent nine years at the helm...
hebervalleyradio.com
Washington’s 18 help Cal Baptist defeat Weber State 64-52
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 18 points in California Baptist’s 64-52 victory over Weber State on Wednesday. Washington was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (6-4). Hunter Goodrick scored eight points and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.
hebervalleyradio.com
SUU, Weber State, Represented On HERO Sports All-American Teams
Thursday, HERO Sports released its picks for freshman, sophomore and all-FCS All-American teams and Southern Utah University and Weber State were each represented. They received recognition on these teams as follows:. Southern Utah. All-FCS senior punter Jake Gerardi. All-Freshman Team. linebacker Kohner Cullimore. Weber State. All-FCS cornerback Maxwell Anderson. kick...
Comments / 0