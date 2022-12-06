RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 18 points in California Baptist’s 64-52 victory over Weber State on Wednesday. Washington was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (6-4). Hunter Goodrick scored eight points and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.

