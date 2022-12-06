ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Washington’s 18 help Cal Baptist defeat Weber State 64-52

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 18 points in California Baptist’s 64-52 victory over Weber State on Wednesday. Washington was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (6-4). Hunter Goodrick scored eight points and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.
SUU, Weber State, Represented On HERO Sports All-American Teams

Thursday, HERO Sports released its picks for freshman, sophomore and all-FCS All-American teams and Southern Utah University and Weber State were each represented. They received recognition on these teams as follows:. Southern Utah. All-FCS senior punter Jake Gerardi. All-Freshman Team. linebacker Kohner Cullimore. Weber State. All-FCS cornerback Maxwell Anderson. kick...
