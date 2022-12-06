ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy