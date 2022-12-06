Read full article on original website
Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos
Hampton Police Division investigating commercial burglary of CBD Emporium store, release suspect photos
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
Former police sergeant gets 11 years in 2019 shooting of Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five of which are suspended. A judge decided Friday morning that Albin Pearson should serve the maximum sentence of 10 years on a manslaughter...
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
Man charged in connection to shooting that left one woman injured in VB
On December 7, 2022, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call for a female who had been shot, in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
Former Norfolk PD officers involved in excessive force lawsuit after putting man in alleged choke hold
Court documents show that Drew Tyler Lail has filed a $2 million lawsuit against N.M. Caesar and Q. Tomlinson, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated.
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
Virginia State Police: 'Human error' in hiring process of cop turned alleged killer
NORFOLK, Va. — There are new questions over whether a cop turned alleged killer should have ever been given a badge in the first place. Austin Lee Edwards is accused of "catfishing" a California teen and killing three members of her family last month. Now we're learning of a...
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Suspect reaches over drive-thru, points firearm during attempted robbery at Portsmouth Mcdonald’s
Police say they are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at a McDonald's location in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.
Norfolk PD search for missing 34-year-old woman
According to police, 34-year-old Ulisicia Martin was last seen Friday around 1:40 a.m. Police say she may be in the area of Norfolk State University.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Family Dollar fire believed to be intentionally set
Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told 10 On Your Side Thursday that the fire appears to be intentionally set on a display shelf near the front of the store.
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Hampton Ave. and Oak Ave.
Sharp eyes on the roads: Franklin police catch criminals using license plate readers
On Dec. 1, Franklin police officers used the technology to locate a child who’d been abducted by their non-custodial parent.
Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say. The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive. When they got there, officers found...
