ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOog6_0jZFLY2d00

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in October.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on October 19.

The 18-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday. He remains in custody.

Officers say they still need to trace another man whose image, captured on CCTV, has been released.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need to trace him.

“If can you help or have any information – no matter how small – about Takayo’s murder please come forward.”

Mr Nembhard, a performer from Bristol, was killed while there were crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area.

He was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

He was taken to hospital where he died. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

On October 19, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenage man and the woman were bailed pending further inquiries, while the other man was released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Bristol on October 22 on suspicion of the murder and subsequently bailed pending further inquiries.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Former police officer jailed over role in death of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer pressed on his neck has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine and a half minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe and eventually went limp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Jersey explosion – live: One dead, several missing after St Helier flat block fire

One person has died and several are missing, police say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.He said the fire service had been called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.Mr Smith described the scene as devastating, warning there could be more fatalities.He said: “We have...
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

Pc cleared over police chase death crash

A Met officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt following a police chase. Pc Edward Welch, 34, was in pursuit of a stolen Ford Focus car when it mounted the pavement and hit child actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper, 34, in Penge, south-east London, on August 31, 2016.
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Woman jailed after dog attacks three-year-old girl in street

A 45-year-old woman has been jailed for 10 months after her Doberman dog mauled a three-year-old girl in a “terrifying and traumatic” attack in Hampshire. Lisa Garner pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in connection with the attack in Havant which left the victim requiring surgery in hospital.
newschain

Hi-de-Hi! sitcom star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79

Star of the screen and stage Ruth Madoc, best known for appearing in BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died at the age of 79 following a fall, her agent has confirmed. The actress became a household name playing chief yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in BBC One’s hugely successful TV series about a holiday camp in the late 1950s.
newschain

Six police officers lose jobs for being part of Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

Six police constables have lost their jobs following a disciplinary hearing for being part of a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens which shared “grossly offensive” messages. The messages were discovered after then-serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped, raped and strangled to death 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March...
newschain

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing

The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on his neck is expected to be sentenced on Friday to three and a half years years in prison for manslaughter. J Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newschain

Gary Ballance agrees release from Yorkshire in search of ‘fresh start’

Former England batter Gary Ballance has agreed his release from Yorkshire in search of a “fresh start”, but will not return to county cricket until 2024 at the earliest. Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs, last turned out for the White Rose is September 2021 and subsequently saw his playing career derailed by racism allegations and mental health struggles.
newschain

Doncaster aim to reschedule Summit Juvenile Hurdle

Doncaster will try to reschedule the bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle for December 29 after Saturday’s meeting was abandoned due to frozen ground. Calling off the meeting, which also included the Grade Two bet365 December Novices’ Chase, was an easy one, according to clerk of the course Paul Barker.
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Police watchdog reviews steps taken before resignation of boss in criminal probe

The police watchdog is conducting a review to “determine whether appropriate steps were taken” before the resignation of its boss who became the subject of a criminal investigation. Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood stepped down from the role last week as he was...
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Energumene due to return at Cork

Champion Chase winner Energumene is due to reappear on Sunday in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork – should the meeting survive an 8am inspection. Having come off second best to Shishkin in a thrilling Clarence House Chase at Ascot, Energumene gained his revenge at Cheltenham when Nicky Henderson’s charge was pulled up.
newschain

Royal Mail staff to stage fresh strike in dispute over pay, jobs and conditions

Royal Mail workers will stage a fresh strike on Sunday in the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in an increasingly bitter row which has sparked a serious of walkouts. More strikes are due to be held in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy