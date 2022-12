SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The Slippery Rock University council of trustees approved several action items at its quarterly business meeting, Dec. 9, at the Russell Wright Alumni House. As part of the University's presidential search process, the trustees recommended two candidates to the Pennsylvania Board of Governors; they approved a new fee rate for the Rock Life program, a new faculty liaison to the council, and two naming resolutions; they also issued a commendation and a surprise scholarship to an SRU student for heroism.

