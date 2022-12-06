Read full article on original website
Related
Western Iowa Today
Construction Costs Rose 25 percent in 2022
(Atlantic) The last two years have been challenging for worldwide supply chains. Contractors were forced to lock in materials and spot pricing, often in the same week, to avoid rising costs. Dave Sturm of Snyder and Associates says the situation has improved over the last few months and hopes to...
KevinMD.com
Gender bias is powerful and harmful
The Boston Globe recently published an article on Dr. Jane Weeks, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who declined treatment for breast cancer, passed out at work due to a pulmonary embolism in 2012, and ultimately died of breast cancer in 2013. I was a first-year fellow training at Dana-Farber in 2012 and vividly recall hearing that a well-known oncologist had passed out in the cafeteria. There were many speculations about how this could have happened, and of course, in an environment such as ours, cancer was at the top of everyone’s mind. Yet we never learned of Dr. Weeks’ diagnosis until much later.
KevinMD.com
The slow progression of aging: Let compassion reign
There is one guarantee in life: you will age, no matter how hard you try not to. Some age with more grace than others, and some age so quickly it’s astonishing. Aging can come quickly or slowly, it is not necessarily determined by your age but the whole dynamics of the life you have lived and perhaps your relatives’ lives before you.
KevinMD.com
Start walking to improve health and well-being
I just walked 120 km over five days on the South Downs Way along the southeast coast of the United Kingdom. It was a beautiful walk through the pastoral English countryside, culminating in the dramatic chalk cliffs near the coastal town of Eastbourne. While not a technically difficult walk, there were certainly enough hills to climb, high winds, and rainy days to make us ready for our evening pub dinners.
Comments / 0