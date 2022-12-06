Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Goyne-Yarns Found Guilty of 1st Degree Murder
(Storm Lake)– A jury in Buena Vista County District Court today(Friday) found Christian Goyne Yarns guilty of 1st degree murder in the February, 3rd 2022 shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries several days later at a hospital in Sioux Falls. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning their verdict.
Sioux City Journal
Man found guilty of murder in Milford shooting
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Buena Vista County jury on Friday found a Minnesota man guilty of first-degree murder for the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace. Jurors spent less than two hours deliberating to find Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, guilty of...
kilrradio.com
Minnesota Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Kossuth County
(Lone Rock)--A Minnesota man was arrested on drug charges last weekend in Kossuth County. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says at around 9:45 pm on December 3rd, Deputies received the report of a suspicious person sitting inside a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area. Upon arrival, Deputies arrested 56-year-old Kevin Kendall of Pine Island, Minnesota.
kilrradio.com
Testimony Underway in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
(Storm Lake)--Testimony continues today (Wednesday) in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns. Goyne-Yarns is charged in the shooting death of Shelby Woizeschke on February 3rd of this year at the GrapeTree Medical Staffing parking lot in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries several days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
kicdam.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Woman Charged with Stealing Funds from Local Business
(Estherville)—An Estherville woman has been charged with stealing funds from a local business. In May of this year, the Estherville Police Department took a report of misappropriated funds. Following an extensive investigation, Leane Erbes of Estherville was named as a suspect in the case. Erbes was an employee of...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
kicdam.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
Trial begins for Milford, Iowa shooting suspect
MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford, Iowa woman began jury selection Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford earlier this year. His trial was originally scheduled to take place in Dickinson County but […]
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Approves Agreement for DNR Volunteer Fire Grant
(Estherville)--The Estherville City Council earlier this week approved a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa DNR Forestry Bureau for a volunteer fire assistance grant for the Estherville Fire Department. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says the grant in the amount of $4,430 will be used to purchase new fire hose.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Supervisors Hear Request to Increase Wages for Election Workers
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday heard a request from Emmet County resident Amy Adams to increase the wages paid to precinct election officials during an election. Adams has served as a precinct election official since 2020 and is the chairperson for Ward 3. In addition to working 15...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
kilrradio.com
Sherburn City Council Discusses Water Rate Hike
(Sherburn, MN)--The Sherburn City Council earlier this week discussed the water rate hike that was planned but not implemented in 2022. The rate hike is part of an agreement with the Public Facilities Authority for the loan taken out for the water plant. The rate increases were divided for the years up until 2038 instead of a large rate hike at one time. In order to make the rate hike correct the base rate for 2023 will be $15.28 per month beginning in January. That is up from the current $13.86 per month. The rate per 1,000 gallons will still be about $6.
