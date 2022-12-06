ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Police Department reimbursed by FEMA for annex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has received a $4.1 million reimbursement from FEMA for their annex. The annex was damaged in Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90 percent federal cost-share, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop

Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura. $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura. $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon. There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
OBERLIN, LA
107 JAMZ

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana

5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy