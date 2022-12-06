Gov. Greg Abbott to nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state

Read full article on original website
Governor Gordon Signs Proclamation Recognizing Wyoming Day
Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, December 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed...
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases...
Officials tight-lipped about Scott Wiener security changes after threats
Officials are mum about any changes to California state Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him. Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly...
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
Twinkle Cavanaugh comes to local rotary club
The president of the Alabama Public Service Commission attended the Dec. 5 Alexander City Rotary Club meeting to speak on Alabama’s utilities under the current political and economic climate. Twinkle Cavanaugh, president of the Public Service Commission, said while the commission’s goal is to keep utility costs low, a...
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in...
Long waits reported as Idaho taxpayers rush to file for rebates
BOISE — With roughly 2,500 Idahoans rushing to file state income tax returns by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for this year’s tax rebate, Idaho’s state Tax Commission is reporting backlogs and long wait times for callers. Call volumes are up 56% over the last three...
Oklahoma gross receipts at record high but expected to fall
(The Center Square) - Declining gas prices are good news for consumers but not so good for the state of Oklahoma. November's gross receipt collections were at a record high for the sixth-consecutive month, up more than $17 billion from November 2021, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday. But oil and gas tax collections dropped below $160 million. That's the first time it's happened since April, according to McDaniel's report.
Rhode Island pot sales top $1.6 million in first week
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s pot shops saw brisk business during their first week of operation under a new state law allowing retail sales, according to a state agency. The state's six licensed cannabis dispensaries collectively sold more than $1.63 million worth of marijuana from Dec. 1...
Idaho Fish and Game Capture Special Elk at Local School
Idaho Fish and Game officers visited a local elementary school to capture a special kind of elk. Idaho Fish and Game introduced Topper, their 'Elk on a Shelf' to second graders at Indian Hills Elementary school on Thursday. Topper accidentally got into the school without anyone knowing and wreaked some...
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
How gas prices have changed in Minnesota in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Minnesota using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents
Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has seen since the opioid epidemic fueled a spike in fatalities in 2015, a state police official reported Thursday. Authorities expect drug deaths this year will fall below 2,900 for the...
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift delayed until Sunday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Because rain is forecasted for Saturday, the reopening of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge's eastbound span has been delayed until Sunday by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Two eastbound lanes, which were moved to the westbound span last April, will be shifted back to the eastbound...
Saint Clair to not increase taxes for 2023
SAINT CLAIR — Taxes will stay the same for the coming year in the borough. The council voted Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget, keeping the real estate tax rate at 5 mills, despite a 12% increase in spending over this year. The 2022 budget’s general fund was $3,441,319,...
