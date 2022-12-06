Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
restonnow.com
Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums
The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
tysonsreporter.com
Developers seek to expand Mosaic District’s vibes to more of Merrifield
The Mosaic District has been declared a rousing success by Fairfax County, but between that mixed-use neighborhood and the Dunn Loring Metro station to the north, vestiges of Merrifield’s more industrial past remain. A trio of new redevelopment pitches promise to further the county’s efforts to revitalize Merrifield by...
tysonsreporter.com
Town council approves downsized Vienna Courts condo development
The Vienna Courts offices will officially be replaced with residential condominiums. The Vienna Town Council voted Monday (Dec. 5) to approve a rezoning and site plans that would allow 12 two-story condo duplexes with two units each at 127-133 Park Street — a more modest project than the 30 units that developer BFR Construction originally proposed.
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)
This past week saw 37 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $175,000 while the most expensive was $2,882,580. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 94 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria Motel Demolished — “The Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway was officially demolished in late November to make way for a future stormwater management facility for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. During its heyday in the mid-twentieth century, the motel was a 27-room property advertising its private showers, televisions, central heating and cross-ventilation.” [On the MoVe]
sungazette.news
Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
WJLA
Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
tysonsreporter.com
Live Fairfax: Christmas lights!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Do you love Christmas lights?. If so, this insider video is for you. I surveyed Facebook groups for the must-see Christmas lights and...
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
tysonsreporter.com
Kusshi Ko is now dishing out sushi at Pike 7 Plaza
A new sushi restaurant has opened in Tysons. Kusshi Ko started welcoming customers at 8365 Leesburg Pike in Pike 7 Plaza with a soft opening on Friday (Dec. 2). Co-owner Tony Chow says operations will ramp up slowly to avoid overwhelming the new staff, so no grand opening has been scheduled yet. However, as an initial promotion, those who visit the restaurant’s Instagram page can fill out a form to get a discount code.
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
tysonsreporter.com
Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year
Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Fees waived temporarily at Fairfax County landfills after trash company shuts down unexpectedly
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Former customers of a garbage collection company that unexpectedly shut down earlier this month are being offered free collection services at two Fairfax County landfills until the start of January. Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 2, 2022. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors...
fredericksburg.today
Traffic shift complete to new I-95 N bridge in Fredericksburg area
Traffic shift complete to new I-95 N bridge in Fredericksburg area. Three travel lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are now crossing a new Rappahannock River bridge between the City Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Crews completed work overnight to finish connecting lanes leading to and from the new bridge, wrapping up...
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11
WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
fox5dc.com
Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system
WASHINGTON - Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal. The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.
Comments / 0