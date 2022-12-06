Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to bypass Captchas thanks to this useful feature in iOS 16
If you’ve ever logged into a website and needed to identify streetlights, pedestrian crossings, or move puzzle pieces into a picture, you’ve used a CAPTCHA. The tech is designed to keep automated spam requests to access a website out by carrying out a 'Turing Test' on the fly. It essentially helps prove that the user is a human and not, as often happens, a bot purchased to constantly request data from a site or test its defenses.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
TechRadar
Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen TV it always wanted to be
What looks like and acts like a TV is now an actual TV. By way of a new software update, the Echo Show 15 now supports Amazon Fire TV, allowing you to watch your favorite shows from various streaming services. Platforms like YouTube, Disney Plus, and Paramount Plus have a...
TechRadar
Sonos and IKEA’s latest Symfonisk collab is yet another lamp-speaker hybrid
Sonos and IKEA have announced a new yet familiar speaker-furnishing hybrid as part of their ongoing Symfonisk collaboration: the Floor Lamp speaker. Following on from the partnership's two lamp speakers – the Symfonisk Table Lamp speaker and Symfonisk Table Lamp speaker (Gen 2) – the new Floor Lamp speaker will enable you to bring light and sound to a wider variety of spaces around your home.
TechRadar
Supercharge your browsing with the incredible HONOR 70
If you’re looking for a seriously great smartphone but don’t want to pay stacks of cash, the HONOR 70 could be the perfect phone for you. It’s packed with cutting-edge tech but it’s also incredibly affordable – and if you buy yours before the end of December, you can save a whopping £100.
TechRadar
Microsoft testing a new Windows 11 screen recorder so you can stop using the Xbox Game Bar
Better late than never as they say: Microsoft is testing out a new screen recording tool to capture on-screen content for Windows 11. The long-awaited utility will make its home in the native Snipping Tool. Prior to this, people would typically use the Xbox Game Bar’s capture feature but it...
TechRadar
Vivaldi is adding Mastodon to its browser
Vivaldi has unveiled a number of productivity-enhancing updates to its web browser alongside integration for Mastodon, which the company claims to be “a key component of decentralized social networking”. The self-proclaimed first web browser company to have a Mastodon instance (Vivaldi Social), it has now integrated the social...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite plummets to its cheapest price ever
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now unbeatable value for money in this latest offer at Amazon that brings the mid-range tablet down to its lowest price ever. For those of you out there put off by the high price of an iPad or Samsung's latest Tab S8 range, this is a sensible compromise. You still get a powerful and versatile tablet that's great for general browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, all at a fraction of the cost.
TechRadar
Ocenaudio audio editor review
Ocenaudio is a free audio editor that’s as accessible as they come. With little in the way of barrier to entry, it’s ready to record or import your sounds in many formats including MP4, so very useful for video editing purposes. If you need an easy to use...
TechRadar
Instagram will finally help creators understand why they're failing
Instagram is updating its Account Status feature to better inform business and creator accounts why some of their posts get suppressed as it aims for more transparency with users. These accounts will now know which of their posts is “eligible to be recommended” by Instagram’s algorithm to non-followers on other...
TechRadar
Hands on: MelGeek Pixel mechanical keyboard review: make life fun again
A quirky, fun keyboard that’ll definitely bring personality to your desk. The MelGeek Pixel mechanical keyboard provides a satisfying typing experience once you get used to typing on brick building pieces. Pros. +. Very fun to look at. +. Customizable experience with provided brick pieces. +. Satisfying typing sound.
TechRadar
Marshall Emberton 2 review
The Marshall Emberton 2 is a speaker that oozes style. Sound is balanced and clear, and there are some EQ presets within the app. It’s durable and water resistant, with a fantastic 30-hour battery. Bass and volume lack a little clarity and accuracy when you turn them up, and the price is a tad expensive compared to the competition, but for understated style and all-day-listening, it’s a great portable speaker.
TechRadar
So-called ‘gaming Chromebooks’ are a con – here’s why
Google’s latest move to keep Chromebooks relevant in the face of Apple’s growing share of the laptop market is to work with manufacturers to produce ‘gaming Chromebooks’. Acer, Asus, and Lenovo have all pitched in with their own new models. I’m not impressed, though – in fact, I’m distinctly unimpressed with this whole affair.
TechRadar
DJI Mini 3 vs DJI Mini 2: does the new mini drone live up to its predecessor?
(opens in new tab)at DJI Global (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at DJI Global (opens in new tab) The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, and like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions. The DJI Mini 3 is, however, a big step up from the Mini 2, thanks to its larger sensor, vertical video powers, longer 38-minute flight time and compatibility with DJI's new RC controller.
TechRadar
Google Sheets want to use AI to flag and fix your mistakes
Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) research team has released a free machine learning (ML) add-on for Google Sheets that it claims can help anyone use predictions to fill gaps in their data without previous experience of ML or code. Announcing Simple ML for Sheets (opens in new tab) in a...
Gen Z Asked How Older Generations Had Fun Before The Internet, And These Answers Are Giving Me SERIOUS Nostalgia
"The anticipation!!! I can feel it! Seconds ticking by, hand hovering over the phone receiver! One tiny blip of a ring — SNATCH!! And somehow out of breath from all that anxiety when you said 'hello.'"
TechRadar
How to watch Harry & Meghan volume 1 online from anywhere, what time is it on?
Harry and Meghan, the culture war du jour, just went nuclear. First teased in 2020, Harry & Meghan is a six-part documentary chronicling one couple’s transition from infinite wealth and influence to mere mega wealth and influence. Of course, there’s more to it than upper-class people with too much time on their hands having a family feud; press intrusion, race and The Institution are just some of the ingredients that have hyper-charged this long-running saga. Here's how to watch Harry & Meghan online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
TechRadar
The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon
You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model. With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal...
TechRadar
Amazon joins Open Invention Network to keep its Linux patents safe
Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the patent non-aggression consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN). Founded in 2015, the OIN buys patents and then licenses them royalty-free to its members, who have all agreed not to enforce their own patents against Linux-based projects, within limits. This can help...
Comments / 0