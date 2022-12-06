Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams wants to build an all-new workplace community for your business
Microsoft Teams has announced a new feature that it hopes will appeal to more informal groups and collaboration parties. After committing a large portion of its time to fine tuning its business-oriented products, the video conferencing platform now hopes to help build connections with its new Communities section. The company...
TechRadar
Malware vs ransomware vs spyware - what’s the difference?
Malware is simply any program that is designed to specifically damage or interrupt the normal workings of a computer. The word 'malware' is often used synonymously with viruses, but more accurately it's an umbrella term used to include bots, phishing schemes, Trojans, worms, rootkits, and many other threats. Two of the most damaging malware are spyware and ransomware.
TechRadar
Why do cybercriminals use malware?
People turn to crime for a variety of reasons including revenge, greed, pride, and the thrill of getting away with it. Cybercriminals aren’t much different in their reasons for releasing malware on computers. No matter the reason, or the threat used, being a victim is hard to recover from because it takes time and often money to get your system back up and running.
TechRadar
So-called ‘gaming Chromebooks’ are a con – here’s why
Google’s latest move to keep Chromebooks relevant in the face of Apple’s growing share of the laptop market is to work with manufacturers to produce ‘gaming Chromebooks’. Acer, Asus, and Lenovo have all pitched in with their own new models. I’m not impressed, though – in fact, I’m distinctly unimpressed with this whole affair.
TechRadar
Microsoft testing a new Windows 11 screen recorder so you can stop using the Xbox Game Bar
Better late than never as they say: Microsoft is testing out a new screen recording tool to capture on-screen content for Windows 11. The long-awaited utility will make its home in the native Snipping Tool. Prior to this, people would typically use the Xbox Game Bar’s capture feature but it...
TechRadar
Elon Musk isn't giving you crypto - it's a scam
In the newest example of Elon Musk’s identity (opens in new tab) being abused in cryptocurrency scams, a threat actor is targeting the eccentric billionaire’s newest Twitter followers, security experts have warned. As reported by BleepingComputer, a scammer has created a nameless Twitter account, and placed the company...
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechRadar
7 signs your computer might have malware
Malware – it’s a loaded word that strikes fear into both luddites and hardened techies. From spyware and unwanted adware to software that’s solely designed to make your day a little less pleasant, there’s a wide range of malware floating around the web, waiting to be downloaded by an unwitting victim.
TechRadar
Proton's encrypted cloud storage is going mobile
Proton, the privacy-focussed company behind a hit VPN service and an e-mail provider, has brought its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage to iOS and Android. The announcement (opens in new tab) of the launch of Proton Drive follows the launch of the service as a web application in September 2022, and sees Proton continue to build ecosystems similar to Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Dropbox. Even so, Proton has a few unique edges that might make business users take notice.
TechRadar
Google Chrome now supports passkeys for everyone
Passkeys, the latest biometric authentication standard looking to replace passwords, is now available across stable versions of Google Chrome on desktop and Android devices. Announcing the release in a Chromium blog post (opens in new tab), Google reasserted the common belief in tech circles that passwords are vulnerable to data leaks, phishing attacks, and simple passwords seeing heavy reuse in lieu of storing strong generated passwords in a password manager.
TechRadar
Google Sheets want to use AI to flag and fix your mistakes
Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) research team has released a free machine learning (ML) add-on for Google Sheets that it claims can help anyone use predictions to fill gaps in their data without previous experience of ML or code. Announcing Simple ML for Sheets (opens in new tab) in a...
TechRadar
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging your next workstation
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips are now officially set to be coming to workstations, the company has confirmed. Pencilled in for release at some point in 2023, "Sapphire Rapids" is the code name for the latest and greatest iteration of Intel's CPUs, which are otherwise known as 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
TechRadar
Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms
VIP customers of cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly cryptocurrency investment companies, have become targets of a highly sophisticated phishing attack, Microsoft is warning. In a recent report (opens in new tab), Microsoft said it observed an unknown threat actor, labeled as DEV-0139, moving into Telegram groups “used to facilitate communication between VIP...
TechRadar
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
TechRadar
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
TechRadar
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
TechRadar
Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money
Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
TechRadar
How to bypass Captchas thanks to this useful feature in iOS 16
If you’ve ever logged into a website and needed to identify streetlights, pedestrian crossings, or move puzzle pieces into a picture, you’ve used a CAPTCHA. The tech is designed to keep automated spam requests to access a website out by carrying out a 'Turing Test' on the fly. It essentially helps prove that the user is a human and not, as often happens, a bot purchased to constantly request data from a site or test its defenses.
Comments / 0