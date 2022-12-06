ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox5dc.com

4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU

WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
WASHINGTON, DC
demathastagline.com

National Hoopfest at DeMatha

This weekend is always a big weekend for basketball in the DMV area. It’s Hoopfest week where DeMatha will play two good teams in John Marshall and Archbishop Ryan in front of a packed out crowd. DeMatha, who is officially 2-1, will be looking to get two more wins...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night, falling to South Oak Cliff in a foggy 5A state semifinals defensive showdown. South Oak Cliff scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0 in favor of the Golden Bears. Following a scoreless second period, the game was...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

National analysts on Turgeon years, Kevin Willard's quickly reviving Maryland fans' East Coast brashness

Among all of the national media covering college basketball, few observers were as in-tune with the Maryland fanbases's shaky relationship with Mark Turgeon as Tate Frazier and Mark Titus, who host the popular college basketball podcast Titus and Tate. The two spent a while talking about the Terps and Kevin Willard's hot start on their episode Tuesday. (Note: it was published before Maryland took its first loss of the season at Wisconsin).
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Flying Magazine

Hyde Field Closes, Bringing ‘The DC3’ Down to Just Two

As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased. [Courtesy: ForeFlight]. What has long been expected amongst Washington, D.C.-area pilots has now come to pass: As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased.
CLINTON, MD
Local Profile

Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club

One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
PLANO, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
franchising.com

Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening

December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
