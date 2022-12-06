Read full article on original website
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
fox5dc.com
4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU
WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Turgeon's advice, bringing his own refs, biggest surprise about UMD fans
During an interview Thursday with JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell on 106.7 The Fan, Kevin Willard was asked what he learned from Maryland's first defeat of the season, a road loss at Wisconsin during which the Badgers played their usual physical style of basketball. "You know, maybe bring our own...
Yardbarker
The TCU Horned Frogs are getting the recognition they deserve
It has been one heck of a season for the TCU Horned Frogs and they're not done yet. No. 3 TCU is one of just four teams in the College Football Playoff, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 4 Ohio State. Sure, the Horned Frogs have to...
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman Competition
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday nightPhoto by(Dave Adamson/Unsplash)onUnsplash. TCU's football season has been something of a fairy tale up to this point, and the storybook season could continue this weekend with what could be the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.
Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star. Including Duggan, over the past 15 years,...
demathastagline.com
National Hoopfest at DeMatha
This weekend is always a big weekend for basketball in the DMV area. It’s Hoopfest week where DeMatha will play two good teams in John Marshall and Archbishop Ryan in front of a packed out crowd. DeMatha, who is officially 2-1, will be looking to get two more wins...
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
Argyle’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night, falling to South Oak Cliff in a foggy 5A state semifinals defensive showdown. South Oak Cliff scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0 in favor of the Golden Bears. Following a scoreless second period, the game was...
247Sports
National analysts on Turgeon years, Kevin Willard's quickly reviving Maryland fans' East Coast brashness
Among all of the national media covering college basketball, few observers were as in-tune with the Maryland fanbases's shaky relationship with Mark Turgeon as Tate Frazier and Mark Titus, who host the popular college basketball podcast Titus and Tate. The two spent a while talking about the Terps and Kevin Willard's hot start on their episode Tuesday. (Note: it was published before Maryland took its first loss of the season at Wisconsin).
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
Flying Magazine
Hyde Field Closes, Bringing ‘The DC3’ Down to Just Two
As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased. [Courtesy: ForeFlight]. What has long been expected amongst Washington, D.C.-area pilots has now come to pass: As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased.
Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club
One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Taste of Chicago Now Open In Addison
A second location of the outpost recently opened in historic downtown McKinney in October
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
franchising.com
Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening
December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
