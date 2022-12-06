Read full article on original website
Why is Morocco shortened to MAR? World Cup 2022 squad guide
It has been 24 long years since Morocco last tasted victory in a World Cup finals match: France 1998 on that occasion, with only a single point claimed in Russia four years ago - the first time they had reached the tournament since. Now, though, it’s back-to-back qualifications and every reason to believe they can achieve at least some success in Qatar with a strong-looking squad.Results have been pretty much spot-on for the Atlas Lions since well before the pandemic; they didn’t lose a game in 90 minutes between October 2019 and a friendly in June of this year, with...
England vs France betting odds: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as Cristiano Ronaldo still dropped
Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.Walid...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, a veteran British sports journalist who was working nearby at the time. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” it said in a statement.
Was the Viktor Bout exchange deal really a win for Moscow?
The Russian arms dealer is back in Moscow after the prisoner swap for Brittney Griner. Kremlin officials say it’s a ‘capitulation by America’ – but other believe Bout is a declining asset
