No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The...
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case. Schmitt’s office accuses Gardner of concealing gunshot residue testing that “tends to provide that Johnson is guilty.”
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota investigators say that video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul police officer and a man who was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson of St. Paul was fatally shot by a St. Paul officer Monday evening after police responded to a domestic assault call and a report of a man with a gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Johnson as Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has a decade of law enforcement experience. Johnson’s family members and members of the community are calling for the quick release of video evidence in the case.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued...
