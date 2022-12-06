Dec. 3-9, 2022 From Argentine soccer fans gathered in Buenos Aires watching their team beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a World Cup quarterfinal penalty shootout, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcoming Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to the U.S. Capitol after Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

GEORGIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO