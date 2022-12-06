Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Musk reacts after Biden swaps Russian arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner: 'Never leave a Marine behind'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk voiced his criticism over President Joe Biden's prisoner swap with Russia, which resulting in Russia releasing WNBA star Brittney Griner.
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 3-9, 2022
Dec. 3-9, 2022 From Argentine soccer fans gathered in Buenos Aires watching their team beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a World Cup quarterfinal penalty shootout, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcoming Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to the U.S. Capitol after Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
