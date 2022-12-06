Read full article on original website
Calvin Camp
4d ago
Many times, God's assignments (place,people,things) are for at point in time, not a lifetime. The real question that needs to be answered is. Did he leave Jackson State in a better state than the university was when he arrived?If he did, then his assignment was completed regardless of what any of his critics think. Frankly, the rest is between him and his God!!
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
News Talk 1490
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Deion Sanders bringing SWAC head coach on Colorado staff
Deion Sanders has hired Mississippi Valley State's head coach as an assistant according to the school and a source. The post Deion Sanders bringing SWAC head coach on Colorado staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons says he was never offered a job by Deion Sanders and is staying put. The post Willie Simmons denies Deion Sanders offered job, staying at FAMU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Op-Ed: Jason Whitlock Says Deion Sanders ‘DID Leave Black People.’ The Irony…
Jason Whitlock, of all people, accused Deion Sanders of abandoning Black people by leaving Jackson State University. The irony... The post Op-Ed: Jason Whitlock Says Deion Sanders ‘DID Leave Black People.’ The Irony… appeared first on NewsOne.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Video: Jemele Hill Has Honest Admission On Deion Sanders Departing Jackson State
Everyone who's ever heard of Deion Sanders seems to have an opinion on his move to Colorado. People were left both hopeful and hurt by his decision to leave Jackson State University, a Historically Black University, for a Power 5 school. On one hand, a Black coach got an opportunity to coach ...
TMZ.com
Deion Sanders JSU Mural Defaced, But Not By Student In Viral Video, School Says
A Deion Sanders mural at Jackson State University was defaced -- but not by the student seen in a viral video circulating online ... TMZ Sports has learned. A rep for JSU tells us the mural depicting Coach Prime in a Jackson State hoodie and hat was recently messed with, though it's unclear when it exactly happened -- and the culprit remains unknown.
Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral
There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team. "Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
Deion Sanders, Former NFL Coach Hiring Rumor Is False
There was a rumor floating around this Wednesday that Deion Sanders hired Mike Zimmer as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. That rumor was eventually debunked. According to Colorado reporter Brian Howell, the Buffaloes have not hired Zimmer as their defensive coordinator. "Regarding the reports of former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer becoming...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
