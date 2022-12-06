ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Out 2 Eat: Elm Street Bakery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're on the hunt for fresh bread and pastries, wood-fired pizzas, a chef-prepared meal with family and friends, or a cozy cocktail in the speakeasy, Elm Street Bakery is a one-stop holiday shop. "It's definitely a destination, you feel like you're in a little storybook,"...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
BUFFALO, NY
firefighternation.com

Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck

Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Rust Belt Books

It was Brian Lampkin who initially opened Rust Belt Books in Allentown in 1996. Rust Belt’s current owner – Kristi Meal – started working at the book shop in 1998, and eventually took it over in 2004. Suddenly, she found herself “with books and some space,” before Allen was “getting big.” At the time, she recalls, she asked herself, “What am I going to do?”
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

New Look: Going Taller at Elmwood/Bidwell

Douglas Development has modified plans for its mixed-use project located at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway. The developer is now proposing a five-story addition to the rear of the historic facades saved along Elmwood, a one-story increase. Existing properties along Bidwell and Potomac will also be retained. The number of proposed apartments in the development has jumped from 33 to now 50. 7,275 sq.ft. of commercial space will also be provided.
BUFFALO, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Ladder Truck Purchase Denied by Lockport (NY) Common Council

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they had already bought...
LOCKPORT, NY
buffalorising.com

10th Anniversary of Shop South Buffalo (Holiday Edition)

On Friday, December 9, over 50 businesses will be participating in the 10th Anniversary of Shop South Buffalo (Holiday Edition). The annual holiday shopping event takes place at South Buffalo’s three business strips: Seneca Street, Abbott Road, and South Park Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY

The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy