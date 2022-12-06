Douglas Development has modified plans for its mixed-use project located at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway. The developer is now proposing a five-story addition to the rear of the historic facades saved along Elmwood, a one-story increase. Existing properties along Bidwell and Potomac will also be retained. The number of proposed apartments in the development has jumped from 33 to now 50. 7,275 sq.ft. of commercial space will also be provided.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO